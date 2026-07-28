2026 Kentucky Position Previews: Running Back

Kentucky’s fall camp is right around the corner. Before the Cats officially begin the 2026 season, KSR is taking a closer look at the roster and analyzing each position group. Personnel, storylines, questions, and one bold prediction will be included.

Running back is up next where this program has a ton of new faces and some big questions to answer this season.

Position Preview: Quarterback

Expected Starter: CJ Baxter

A former five-star recruit out of Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, Baxter rushed for 659 yards and chipped in 24 receptions on a Texas team that made the College Football Playoff in 2023. This running back was on track to become the next star RB1 in Austin before a knee ligaments injury ended his sophomore season during fall camp. Baxter returned in 2025 (196 rushing yards, 12 receptions) but didn’t look himself while also battling hamstring injuries. Durability has been a major question mark since his high school career, but when he is healthy, Baxter is a 230-pound tailback with size, speed, and two-way ability as a rusher and receiver. This is an NFL running back if he can get back to 100 percent.

The class of 2023 blue-chipper is the early favorite to be Kentucky’s RB1.

Kentucky’s Running Back Room

Former Louisville running back Kolby Smith is back in the Bluegrass after spending the last two years at Arkansas. The 41-year-old has also spent time at Louisville (2014-18), Rutgers (2019), and the Miami Dolphins (2020-23). His first room at Kentucky has depth but plenty to prove despite having three players who have played extensive snaps in the SEC.

Jovantae Barnes (6-0, 214, 5th)

A former top-150 national recruit from Las Vegas, Barnes signed with Oklahoma in the 2022 high school cycle and played four seasons for Brent Venables in Norman. Barnes cleared 500 rushing yards in 2022 and 2024. Those were the only years he was available for more than half of OU’s schedule. Barnes has dealt with foot, ankle, and hamstring injuries throughout his time in college football.

The tailback took a redshirt after playing in four games in 2025 to preserve his final year of eligibility. Durability is a concern but this is an effective SEC rotation back with versatility when healthy. Barnes brings 1,281 career rushing yards, 28 receptions, 13 total touchdowns, and over 800 career snaps to the offense.

Jordan Colbert (6-2, 215, 3rd)

The Fresno (Calif.) Memorial product spent the 2025 season at Fresno City College. Colbert rushed for 602 yards and seven touchdowns on 7.4 yards per rush with one fumble on 81 carries. The tailback earned all-conference honors during the past junior college season.

Colbert received a preferred walk-on opportunity from Wisconsin as a high school recruit before landing at Fresno City. The tailback then signed with FCS Eastern Washington in June but that turned into a flip to Kentucky. The West Coast native will compete for a rotation spot during fall camp.

Tovani Mizell (6-0, 217, 3rd)

A former Georgia commit, Mizell committed to Kentucky over North Carolina after his official visit in June. The class of 2024 product missed his senior season at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western due to a knee injury. The injury issues have followed him to Lexington.

Staying available has been an issue for this running back throughout his entire career.

Jason Patterson (5-10, 204, 3rd)

A former class of 2024 signee who flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Kentucky, Patterson has been a rotation tailback during his first two seasons on campus. The Florida native is coming off a season where he recorded for 225 rushing yards, 85 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns over 157 snaps as Kentucky’s RB3.

This third-year player must make some strides as a rusher, but Patterson bring real passing game value to the offense, and is expected to be part of the rotation. Patterson enters fall camp as the likely RB3 again.

Ahmir Smith (5-10, 200, 3rd)

The St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County product spent his first season at Northern Illinois before moving to Garden City Community College in 2025. During his only year in junior college, Smith rushed for 322 yards and five touchdowns while also adding 14 receptions.

This was a very late addition to the roster similar to Colbert. The tailback will also jump into the competition for a rotation spot during fall camp for an offense that is expected to have a committee approach at running back.

Martels Carter Jr. (6-0, 205, 2nd)

The safety moved to running back in March and became one of the big winners of spring practice. Where Carter lands in the tailback pecking order is to be determined, but it does seem like Kentucky’s staff likes his potential at the position. More development is needed, but Carter brings explosive play ability to the position due to his natural speed and burst.

The Chattanooga native is the best home run hitter in this position room on paper. Will that give him a chance to see the field on a consistent basis? We’re about to find out.

Martels Carter Jr. (UK Athletics)

Delvecchio Alston II (6-0, 210, 1st)

The Metro Birmingham native picked Kentucky over Minnesota, Memphis, and South Florida in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Alston was a wrestling state champion while also being named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game after rushing for 694 yards as a senior following a 670 rushing yards campaign as a junior.

Isaiah Jackson (5-10, 185, 1st)

The Mount Vernon (Ky.) Rockcastle County product was committed to Louisville before flipping to Kentucky in February. The in-state product rushed for 1,171 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. That was after rushing for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.

This was a walk-on addition for the Wildcats who will add some depth to the running back position.

Big Question: Can Martels Carter Jr. really help the offense?

Martels Carter Jr. became one of the big winners of spring practice because of his position switch. Where Carter lands in the tailback pecking order is to be determined, but it does seem like Kentucky’s staff like his potential at the position.

“I’m very proud of him just for making a change,” Stein said after the spring game. “That’s hard on a young man who is playing safety and because you don’t know what the future really holds. I’ll tell you about this, Martels Carter is about Kentucky, he’s about the team. And what I saw every day from him was improvement. You all saw out there. He’s got natural running back ability. He does. He catches the ball well. He’s got good vision.”

We know that CJ Baxter, Jovantae Barnes, and Jason Patterson are the top three. Each should give snaps. All of them have played and scored touchdowns in SEC games. But depth is needed. Kentucky has attempted to address that depth need by adding a pair of junior college transfers to the position room in July. What was the biggest reason for that? We should find out soon.

Kentucky needs someone to emerge. The are injury concerns and a collective group that has to prove it on the field. Carter is the biggest wild card in this group. If the former four-star recruit can give the offense an explosive play threat, it could change move the ceiling for this football team.

Top Storyline: The health of CJ Baxter and Jovantae Barnes

CJ Baxter was considered one of the best high school football players in the country coming out of the 2023 class. Every big program was interested in the five-star tailback. He did not disappoint as a true freshman at Texas. Unfortunately, we never saw that version of the tailback again over the last two years. What will he look like this fall?

Jovantae Barnes was a blue-chip recruit out of Las Vegas who spent four years at Oklahoma. The tailback has rushed for over 500 yards twice and has been a capable receiver out of the backfield. Unfortunately, injuries have popped up throughout his career.

Who else is rockin’ with the cucumber Gatorade??



Get to know Jovantae Barnes 🤝 pic.twitter.com/RDATrApncu — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) June 30, 2026

Both additions had to miss time during spring practice. Neither participated in the spring game. Kentucky added these transfers to be the 1-2 punch but you have to be available to play. That will be the storyline for this group throughout the season.

Bold Prediction: Kentucky produces multiple 500-plus yard rushers

Kentucky has been a place where a true RB1 can thrive. The Wildcats were not afraid to force-feed a tailback. Will Stein produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushers at Oregon but it’s a bit hard to project that at UK due to the injury situation. What we can predict is a committee approach. That committee approach will led to a result that has happened in each of the last two seasons.

The Wildcats will have a pair of 500-yard rushers.

This entire group has plenty to prove but there should be enough there from a volume perspective to find some production behind an offensive line with high expectations. This unit will be involved in the pass game but won’t exactly light it up in the running game. However, UK will be able to find some balance even if the injury bug arrives.

Kentucky will not have a 1,000-yard rusher for the third season in a row. That will put some more on Kenny Minchey‘s plate. Expect the coaching staff to use a rotation and creativity to get the traditional running game going.