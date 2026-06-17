Kentucky Makes Homegrown 5-Star a Priority on Opening Day of Contact Period

Will Stein abides by the ABCs: Always Be ‘Crootin. As the Kentucky football recruiting staff gears up for the final weekend of official visits for the summer, they’re also giving plenty of attention to the next players up.

Monday, June 15, was the opening day of the contact period for the 2028 recruiting class. Previously, underclassmen could receive offers when making unofficial visits, like at football camps or junior days, or when college coaches visited high schools. A game of telephone between college and high school head coaches was also permissible indirect contact.

The floodgates opened on Monday, giving the Kentucky coaching staff the green light to cast out lines via text, phone call, FaceTime, or e-mail (I think you get the picture) to rising juniors in the 2028 class.

Kentucky hit the ground running, and one of the first players at the top of the priority list is becoming a familiar name for Wildcat fans: Kellan Hall. The Louisville native already has a couple of state championships and an invitation to the Under Armour All-American Game. A five-star recruit, Rivals ranks Hall as the No. 4 player and the top defensive lineman in the 2028 recruiting class.

The Kentucky coaching staff made direct contact with the five-star talent on day one, and put the graphics department to work.

As you might suspect, the Wildcats weren’t the only school that reached out to Hall. Oklahoma and Texas A&M are considered some of Kentucky’s top competition. They got in the graphics game as well, along with schools ranging from Florida to Alabama, Louisville, and Toledo. Not gonna lie, I enjoyed the beach theme from Coastal Carolina.

Naturally, Hall will be one of the most sought-after players from the state of Kentucky in a very long time. He’s already made a couple of trips to Lexington to see what the Wildcats are cooking with Will Stein.

“They’re hungry,” Hall told Jacob Polacheck after a visit in February. “One thing that stood out to me was the individual and heartfelt time I spent with the coaches. They shared their idea and plan of how they see me, what role they see me in, and how important it is for me to commit there.

“It’s nice to see that I’m wanted at a place like Kentucky. I can see they have a plan to get back on track, and not just to be an SEC top team, but to be a playoff-contending and national-championship-contending team. It’s nice to see all of that behind the scenes. They’re trying to build something special over there at Cat Nation.”

Kentucky just started making direct contact with Kellan Hall, and that will not be slowing down anytime soon.

Subscribe to KSR+ and see who else the Kentucky football coaching staff reached out to on the opening day of the contact period for the 2028 recruiting class.