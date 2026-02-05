Kentucky Makes a Big Move with Seneca Driver, The Nation's No. 1 Tight End

The state of Kentucky does not have a reputation for producing top-end college football talent. That narrative does not apply to the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. The nation’s top-ranked tight end is preparing for his senior season, and Kentucky is pushing its chips in to make sure Seneca Driver does not leave the Commonwealth.

Folks who follow recruiting closely have been familiar with Driver for quite some time. His older brother, Brock, was recruited by the Cats a few years ago. That’s when we started seeing highlights of an 8th grader dunking for Boyle County High School.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound athlete is still hopping on the hardwood. Will Stein began his first weekend recruiting for Kentucky by attending his game against cross-town rival, Danville. He brought Joe Sloan, Joe Price III, and Justin Burke with him, while coaches from Louisville (Jeff Brohm and Vince Marrow) and Oklahoma (Ben Arbuckle and Jason Witten) filled the bleachers.

Two weeks later, Driver made the short drive to Lexington. It was his fourth visit to Kentucky, but his first chance to hear the vision from the new coaching staff. He left impressed.

“What stood out the most was how they broke everything down for me,” Driver told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They explained how they want to run things and how they’re mixing concepts from the Oregon and LSU offenses with Coach Stein and Coach Joe Sloan together at Kentucky. That really caught my attention.”

The four-star talent is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 tight end in America and No. 25 overall prospect. Anybody and everybody is vying for Driver’s services, but it appears that the new Kentucky coaching staff has made a significant impression.

Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong has logged a prediction for the Cats to receive a commitment from Driver. That’s what we like to call a Fong Bomb. He explained the method to his madness to KSR+ subscribers. It’s worth noting that Wiltfong was the first to predict that Kentucky would land Brady Hull, who committed to the Cats on Thursday.

Stein’s staff has made waves and they haven’t been in town for two months. If they can build on that momentum with a commitment from Driver… WOW.

