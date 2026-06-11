Kentucky Football Changes Official Visit Plans

The Kentucky football recruiting operation is on an absolute heater. The Wildcats capped off their first official visit weekend of the summer with three commitments on Sunday, then picked up a pair of talented Ohio offensive linemen over the next three days.

Kentucky initially planned to build on that momentum with a second round of official visitors in Lexington this weekend. Unfortunately, tragedy forced those plans to change.

Will Stein informed the Kentucky football team on Monday that defensive lineman Nic “Happy” Smith passed away. He was only 20 years old.

Since his sudden, unexpected death, the Kentucky football coaches have kept their focus on their players. Ahmad Breaux‘s mother, Candice, shared some insight into how they’re supporting the players during this difficult time.

“Not only did they share a private morning with our boys, they called us parents individually to check on US as well. Coach (Anwar) Stewart listened to everything I had to say and acknowledged my concerns and feelings; no interruptions and no rushing off the phone. What a class act Coach Stew is,” she said. “A little over a year ago, Ahmad experienced the loss of another teammate in the same manner. There are things in life that we have no control over. We needed that support today.”

In the wake of the loss, Kentucky canceled Wednesday’s Will Stein football camp. The Wildcats will not be hosting any official visitors this weekend. These recruiting events are built on excitement and energy around the future of the program. The Kentucky football program can’t fake excitement while they’re in mourning. It would just feel inappropriate.

Kentucky’s top recruiting targets have been understanding and accommodating. Guys like WR Tyler Fryman, WR Ty Johnson, and QB Jake Nawrot are expected to move back their official visits one week.

The change of plans sets up next weekend as a grand finale for the summer, bringing in many Kentucky commits alongside uncommitted players at the top of the UK recruiting big board. We’ll share exactly who is expected to be on the guest list as the event approaches.

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