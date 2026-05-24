Where Kentucky's 2027 class sits after latest commitment wave

Jacksonville (Ark.) High running back Mason Ball became an immediate target for Kentucky as soon as Kolby Smith was hired. The running backs coach who spent the last two seasons at Arkansas was recruiting Ball for the Hogs and continued that relationship at UK. That ultimately led to a commitment.

This three-star tailback became the fourth player to commit to the Wildcats this week along with cornerback Miles Brown, running back Kelsey Gerald, and EDGE Griff Galloway. Kentucky is rolling on the recruiting trail right now.

Now feels like another good time to check in on the class.

The Wildcats currently rank No. 19 overall and No. 8 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.06) checks in at No. 26 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 22 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has five four-star recruits and nine top-500 prospects in the class. The program is right on a top-20 pace. UK’s 19 commits trail only Oklahoma (21) and Penn State (20.)

Kentucky is on quite a recruiting run right now. Spots are filling up fast in Will Stein‘s first full recruiting haul.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class