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Where Kentucky's 2027 class sits after latest commitment wave

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett1 hour agoadamluckettksr

Jacksonville (Ark.) High running back Mason Ball became an immediate target for Kentucky as soon as Kolby Smith was hired. The running backs coach who spent the last two seasons at Arkansas was recruiting Ball for the Hogs and continued that relationship at UK. That ultimately led to a commitment.

This three-star tailback became the fourth player to commit to the Wildcats this week along with cornerback Miles Brown, running back Kelsey Gerald, and EDGE Griff Galloway. Kentucky is rolling on the recruiting trail right now.

Now feels like another good time to check in on the class.

The Wildcats currently rank No. 19 overall and No. 8 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.06) checks in at No. 26 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 22 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has five four-star recruits and nine top-500 prospects in the class. The program is right on a top-20 pace. UK’s 19 commits trail only Oklahoma (21) and Penn State (20.)

Kentucky is on quite a recruiting run right now. Spots are filling up fast in Will Stein‘s first full recruiting haul.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 296 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 341 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 382 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 413 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 439 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 460 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 474 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 575 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 579 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 580 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces CommunityHigh 3-star (No. 590 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 622 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 625 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 701 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 707 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 738 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 835 overall)

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2026-05-24