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Where Kentucky's 2027 class sits after adding Miles Brown

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett13 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Martin (Tenn.) Westview cornerback Miles Brown quickly became a key target for Kentucky in the 2027 cycle. The Wildcats aggressively pushed to end this recruitment. That occurred on Tuesday when this top-500 prospect committed to the Cats. This program continues to cash in on the trail in May. The good times might not be over yet.

Will Stein‘s program has been on a heater since adding high four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot to the class on April 12. Over the last month, Kentucky has added seven more commitments to the 2027 class. The commitment avalanche might not be over yet with running back Mason Ball scheduled to announce his decision on Saturday.

Now feels like a good time to check in on the class.

The Wildcats currently rank No. 19 overall and No. 8 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.37) checks in at No. 24 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has five four-star recruits and nine top-500 prospects in the class. The program is on a clear top-20 class pace. UK’s 16 commits is behind only Oklahoma (21), UCLA (19), Penn State (18), and Notre Dame (17).

Kentucky has real recruiting momentum. This is what the class looks like seven months away from the early signing period.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 296 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 341 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 382 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 413 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 439 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 460 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 474 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 575 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 579 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 580 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 622 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 701 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 706 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 738 overall)

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2026-05-20