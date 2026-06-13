Where Kentucky's 2027 class ranks after landing Jaylen Mercer

The nonstop commitment wave for Kentucky football is showing no signs of slowing down. High three-star EDGE Jaylen Mercer became the 24th commit in UK’s 2027 class on Wednesday. The blue-chip recruit became the sixth player to commit to the Wildcats since the first official visit weekend ended. Will Stein is putting together an impressive first high school haul.

Kentucky is threatening to record a top-20 recruiting class in this cycle.

Jaylen Mercer commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 9 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.26) checks in at No. 23 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 20 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has seven four-star recruits and 11 top-500 prospects in the class. The 24 commits trail only Minnesota (27).

The recruiting heater continues as Kentucky is building a no doubt top-25 recruiting class.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class