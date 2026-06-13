Where Kentucky's 2027 class ranks after landing Jaylen Mercer
The nonstop commitment wave for Kentucky football is showing no signs of slowing down. High three-star EDGE Jaylen Mercer became the 24th commit in UK’s 2027 class on Wednesday. The blue-chip recruit became the sixth player to commit to the Wildcats since the first official visit weekend ended. Will Stein is putting together an impressive first high school haul.
Kentucky is threatening to record a top-20 recruiting class in this cycle.
Jaylen Mercer commits to Kentucky
The Wildcats currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 9 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.26) checks in at No. 23 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 20 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has seven four-star recruits and 11 top-500 prospects in the class. The 24 commits trail only Minnesota (27).
The recruiting heater continues as Kentucky is building a no doubt top-25 recruiting class.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 57 overall)
|Dominic Black
|T (6-5, 280)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-star (No. 221 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|iDL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 275 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 296 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 353 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 385 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 396 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 429 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 466 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah
|High 3-star (No. 479 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 488 overall)
|Jaylen Mercer
|EDGE (6-3, 250)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 504 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
|High 3-star (No. 506 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|iOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 607 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 631 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 637 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 655 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 677 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 684 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 695 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 811 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 816 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 820 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 860 overall
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