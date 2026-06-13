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Where Kentucky's 2027 class ranks after landing Jaylen Mercer

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett8 minutes agoadamluckettksr

The nonstop commitment wave for Kentucky football is showing no signs of slowing down. High three-star EDGE Jaylen Mercer became the 24th commit in UK’s 2027 class on Wednesday. The blue-chip recruit became the sixth player to commit to the Wildcats since the first official visit weekend ended. Will Stein is putting together an impressive first high school haul.

Kentucky is threatening to record a top-20 recruiting class in this cycle.

Jaylen Mercer commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 9 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.26) checks in at No. 23 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 20 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has seven four-star recruits and 11 top-500 prospects in the class. The 24 commits trail only Minnesota (27).

The recruiting heater continues as Kentucky is building a no doubt top-25 recruiting class.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 57 overall)
Dominic BlackT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-star (No. 221 overall)
Malachi BrowniDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 275 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 296 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 353 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 385 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 396 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 429 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 466 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Canton (Ga.) SequoyahHigh 3-star (No. 479 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 488 overall)
Jaylen MercerEDGE (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 504 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) AndersonHigh 3-star (No. 506 overall)
Reed GerkeniOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 607 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 631 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 637 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 655 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 677 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 684 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 695 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 811 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 816 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 820 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 860 overall

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2026-06-12