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KSR Football Recruiting

Where Kentucky's 2027 class ranks on Fourth of July

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
5h
American flag, Octavious Oxendine
(Dr. Michael Huang | KSR)

The biggest event on the summer calendar has arrived. This Fourth of July holiday is a special one as the country celebrate the big 250. Drinks, time by water, and eating food off the grill will be a popular way to spend today before the sky is lit up with fireworks tonight. There used to be additional fireworks on this day. We will not be getting the recruiting activity that we have seen the past.

This summer holiday used to be the biggest commitment day on the college football recruiting calendar. It is no longer that since schools have started to push for announcements faster in the rev-share contract era with many decisions being made before other official visits can be made. Kentucky is no different.

Four-star wide receiver Tyler Fryman was Kentucky’s most recent commit on June 26. That gave the Wildcats 25 commits in the 2027 class. No more additions are expected this weekend. Where does this class sit heading into talking season? Let’s take a closer look.

The Wildcats currently rank No. 21 overall and No. 9 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.41) checks in at No. 22 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has six four-star recruits and 11 top-500 prospects in the class. Wake Forest (31), Minnesota (29), Kansas State (27), Boston College (27), Oklahoma (26), Virginia Tech (26), and Georgia Tech (26) are the only power conference programs with more.

Kentucky has a legitimate shot at signing a top-20 class this cycle.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 56 overall)
Tyler FrymanWR (6-1, 180)Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood4-star (No. 198 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 223 overall)
Sean FoxEDGE (6-5, 210)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 261 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 301 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 336 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 401 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) HighHigh 3-star (No. 412 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 446 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 485 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Canton (Ga.) SequoyahHigh 3-star (No. 498 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 513 overall)
Jaylen MercerEDGE (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 530 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) AndersonHigh 3-star (No. 532 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces CommunityHigh 3-star (No. 594 overall)
Reed GerkenIOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 647 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 676 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 682 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 734 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 743 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 759 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 945 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 953 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 961 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,043 overall)

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Curated by editors

2026-07-04
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