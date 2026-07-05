Where Kentucky's 2027 class ranks on Fourth of July

The biggest event on the summer calendar has arrived. This Fourth of July holiday is a special one as the country celebrate the big 250. Drinks, time by water, and eating food off the grill will be a popular way to spend today before the sky is lit up with fireworks tonight. There used to be additional fireworks on this day. We will not be getting the recruiting activity that we have seen the past.

This summer holiday used to be the biggest commitment day on the college football recruiting calendar. It is no longer that since schools have started to push for announcements faster in the rev-share contract era with many decisions being made before other official visits can be made. Kentucky is no different.

Four-star wide receiver Tyler Fryman was Kentucky’s most recent commit on June 26. That gave the Wildcats 25 commits in the 2027 class. No more additions are expected this weekend. Where does this class sit heading into talking season? Let’s take a closer look.

The Wildcats currently rank No. 21 overall and No. 9 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.41) checks in at No. 22 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has six four-star recruits and 11 top-500 prospects in the class. Wake Forest (31), Minnesota (29), Kansas State (27), Boston College (27), Oklahoma (26), Virginia Tech (26), and Georgia Tech (26) are the only power conference programs with more.

Kentucky has a legitimate shot at signing a top-20 class this cycle.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class