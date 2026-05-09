Where Kentucky's 2027 recruiting class sits after adding Iveon Lewis

Kentucky was hunting for a true wide receiver to add to the 2027 high school class. That hunting came to an end on Saturday afternoon when Richmond (Va.) Huguenot wideout Iveon Lewis picked UK over Virginia Tech. This was a big-time addition for the Wildcats. The recruiting momentum continues to roll.

Will Stein‘s program has simply been on a heater since adding high four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot to the class on April 12. Over the last month, Kentucky has added six more commitments to the 2027 class. The commitment avalanche might not be over yet.

Going to be a fun month 😼 #BBN — Will Stein (@CoachWillStein) May 9, 2026

The Wildcats currently rank No. 16 overall and No. 7 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.22) checks in at No. 21 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 21 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has five four-star recruits and seven top-500 prospects in the class. The program is clearly on a top-25 class pace. UK’s 14 commits trails only Oklahoma (21) and UCLA (19).

Kentucky is simply riding a recruiting heater. This is what the class looks like seven months away from the early signing period.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class