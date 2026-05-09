Where Kentucky's 2027 recruiting class sits after adding Iveon Lewis
Kentucky was hunting for a true wide receiver to add to the 2027 high school class. That hunting came to an end on Saturday afternoon when Richmond (Va.) Huguenot wideout Iveon Lewis picked UK over Virginia Tech. This was a big-time addition for the Wildcats. The recruiting momentum continues to roll.
Will Stein‘s program has simply been on a heater since adding high four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot to the class on April 12. Over the last month, Kentucky has added six more commitments to the 2027 class. The commitment avalanche might not be over yet.
- 1Breaking
General Manager
Pope explains UK's approach
- 2New
Intel
on Momcilovic and more
- 3Trending
Momcilovic
UK Zooms with top portal player.
- 4Hot
Pope answers more questions
Round 2
- 5
Keith Bogans
is back in Lexington
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The Wildcats currently rank No. 16 overall and No. 7 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.22) checks in at No. 21 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 21 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has five four-star recruits and seven top-500 prospects in the class. The program is clearly on a top-25 class pace. UK’s 14 commits trails only Oklahoma (21) and UCLA (19).
Kentucky is simply riding a recruiting heater. This is what the class looks like seven months away from the early signing period.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 283 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 337 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 435 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 465 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 556 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 557 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 592 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 663 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,066 overall)
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