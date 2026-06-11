Where Kentucky's 2027 class ranks after landing Dominic Black

The nonstop commitment wave for Kentucky football is showing no signs of slowing down. Four-star offensive lineman Dominic Black became the 23rd commit in UK’s 2027 class on Wednesday. The blue-chip recruit became the fifth player to commit to the Wildcats since the first official visit weekend ended. Will Stein is putting together an impressive first high school haul.

Kentucky is threatening to record a top-20 recruiting class in this cycle.

Dominic Black commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 8 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.18) checks in at No. 23 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has seven four-star recruits and 10 top-500 prospects in the class. The 23 commits trail only Minnesota (27) and are tied with Florida and Virginia Tech at 23.

The recruiting heater continues as Kentucky is building a no doubt top-25 recruiting class.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class