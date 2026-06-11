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Where Kentucky's 2027 class ranks after landing Dominic Black

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett2 hours agoadamluckettksr

The nonstop commitment wave for Kentucky football is showing no signs of slowing down. Four-star offensive lineman Dominic Black became the 23rd commit in UK’s 2027 class on Wednesday. The blue-chip recruit became the fifth player to commit to the Wildcats since the first official visit weekend ended. Will Stein is putting together an impressive first high school haul.

Kentucky is threatening to record a top-20 recruiting class in this cycle.

Dominic Black commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 8 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.18) checks in at No. 23 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has seven four-star recruits and 10 top-500 prospects in the class. The 23 commits trail only Minnesota (27) and are tied with Florida and Virginia Tech at 23.

The recruiting heater continues as Kentucky is building a no doubt top-25 recruiting class.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 57 overall)
Dominic BlackT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-star (No. 221 overall)
Malachi BrowniDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 275 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 296 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 353 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 386 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 397 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 428 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 462 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 483 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 501 overall)
Reed GerkeniOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) HighHigh 3-star (No. 597 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 620 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 626 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 640 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 661 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 668 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 673 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 676 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 776 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 782 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 820 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah3-star (No. 867 overall)

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2026-06-11