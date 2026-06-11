Where Kentucky's 2027 class ranks after landing Dominic Black
The nonstop commitment wave for Kentucky football is showing no signs of slowing down. Four-star offensive lineman Dominic Black became the 23rd commit in UK’s 2027 class on Wednesday. The blue-chip recruit became the fifth player to commit to the Wildcats since the first official visit weekend ended. Will Stein is putting together an impressive first high school haul.
Kentucky is threatening to record a top-20 recruiting class in this cycle.
Dominic Black commits to Kentucky
The Wildcats currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 8 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.18) checks in at No. 23 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has seven four-star recruits and 10 top-500 prospects in the class. The 23 commits trail only Minnesota (27) and are tied with Florida and Virginia Tech at 23.
The recruiting heater continues as Kentucky is building a no doubt top-25 recruiting class.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 57 overall)
|Dominic Black
|T (6-5, 280)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-star (No. 221 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|iDL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 275 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 296 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 353 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 386 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 397 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 428 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 462 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 483 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 501 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|iOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|High 3-star (No. 597 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 620 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 626 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 640 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 661 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 668 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 673 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 676 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 776 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 782 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 820 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah
|3-star (No. 867 overall)
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