Where Kentucky's 2027 class sits after landing multiple commits to end first official visit weekend

Kentucky wrapped up its first official visit weekend of the Will Stein era on Sunday. The Cats hosted 16 prospects on campus this weekend. Three did not leave before joining UK’s 2027 class. Some fireworks arrived at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility to kickoff a huge three-week stretch for this SEC program.

Corbin (Ky.) High defensive lineman Malachi Brown, Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah linebacker Drew Williams, and Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Austin Coles each jumped in the boat to end the weekend. Kentucky has been linked to all three of these prospects for months now.

— Malachi Brown commits to Kentucky

— Drew Williams commits to Kentucky

— Austin Coles commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 8 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.13) checks in at No. 23 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 21 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has six four-star recruits and 10 top-500 prospects in the class. The 21 commits trail only Minnesota (26), Florida (22), Clemson (22), and Virginia Tech (22).

Kentucky is on a recruiting heater. Spots are filling up fast in Will Stein‘s first full recruiting haul.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class