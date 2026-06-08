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Where Kentucky's 2027 class sits after landing multiple commits to end first official visit weekend

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett42 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky wrapped up its first official visit weekend of the Will Stein era on Sunday. The Cats hosted 16 prospects on campus this weekend. Three did not leave before joining UK’s 2027 class. Some fireworks arrived at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility to kickoff a huge three-week stretch for this SEC program.

Corbin (Ky.) High defensive lineman Malachi Brown, Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah linebacker Drew Williams, and Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Austin Coles each jumped in the boat to end the weekend. Kentucky has been linked to all three of these prospects for months now.

Malachi Brown commits to Kentucky

Drew Williams commits to Kentucky

Austin Coles commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 8 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.13) checks in at No. 23 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 21 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has six four-star recruits and 10 top-500 prospects in the class. The 21 commits trail only Minnesota (26), Florida (22), Clemson (22), and Virginia Tech (22).

Kentucky is on a recruiting heater. Spots are filling up fast in Will Stein‘s first full recruiting haul.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Malachi BrowniDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 273 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 287 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 299 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 346 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 390 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 423 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 451 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 477 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 493 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 608 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 614 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 628 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 648 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 655 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 661 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 664 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 755 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 762 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 801 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Caton (Ga.) Sequoyah3-star (No. 847 overall)

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2026-06-08