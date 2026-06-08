Where Kentucky's 2027 class sits after landing multiple commits to end first official visit weekend
Kentucky wrapped up its first official visit weekend of the Will Stein era on Sunday. The Cats hosted 16 prospects on campus this weekend. Three did not leave before joining UK’s 2027 class. Some fireworks arrived at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility to kickoff a huge three-week stretch for this SEC program.
Corbin (Ky.) High defensive lineman Malachi Brown, Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah linebacker Drew Williams, and Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Austin Coles each jumped in the boat to end the weekend. Kentucky has been linked to all three of these prospects for months now.
- 1Trending
4-star SG Ryan Hampton
Commits to KENTUCKY!
- 2Hot
4-star DL Malachi Brown
is also a Wildcat!
- 3Hot
3-star LB Drew Williams
ANOTHER COMMIT!
- 4Hot
3-star WR Austin Coles
UK FB's 3rd Sunday commit
- 5
Mark Pope in Mexico
Recruiting for the Cats
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
— Malachi Brown commits to Kentucky
— Drew Williams commits to Kentucky
— Austin Coles commits to Kentucky
The Wildcats currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 8 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.13) checks in at No. 23 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 21 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has six four-star recruits and 10 top-500 prospects in the class. The 21 commits trail only Minnesota (26), Florida (22), Clemson (22), and Virginia Tech (22).
Kentucky is on a recruiting heater. Spots are filling up fast in Will Stein‘s first full recruiting haul.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|iDL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 273 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 287 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 299 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 346 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 390 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 423 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 451 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 477 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 493 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 608 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 614 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 628 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 648 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 655 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 661 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 664 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 755 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 762 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 801 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Caton (Ga.) Sequoyah
|3-star (No. 847 overall)
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard