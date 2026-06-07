Kentucky Secures Commitment from Coveted LB Drew Williams
Kentucky capitalized on its first official visit weekend by locking up a commitment from one of the most sought-after linebackers in the country. Shortly after receiving the blue carpet treatment in Lexington, Drew Williams announced that he will be a Wildcat.
A 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker from Canton, GA, Williams is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 41 linebacker in the country, according to Rivals. Don’t be confused by these rankings. This guy is a baller.
Williams spent the opening weekend of the summer in Eugene for an official visit to Oregon. Florida and Miami tried to get him on campus later this month, but he committed to Kentucky first. Once he put on that uniform, he couldn’t take it off.
- 1Breaking
4-star SG Ryan Hampton
Commits to KENTUCKY!
- 2Breaking
4-star DL Malachi Brown
is also a Wildcat!
- 3Breaking
3-star LB Drew Williams
ANOTHER COMMIT!
- 4Hot
Mark Pope in Mexico
Recruiting for the Cats
- 5New
GOLDEN TEMPO
Wins the Belmont Stakes!
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Williams is the second inside linebacker to join Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class. This weekend, he got a chance to bond with his future running-mate in the middle of the UK defense, Owensboro native Ty Ashley. This is what the future of the second level of the Kentucky defense looks like.
Williams is an exceptional athlete who’s been clocked at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. A tackling machine, last fall he tallied 138 tackles, 15.0 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and 23 QB pressures. Watch a few clips from his film and it’s abundantly clear that Drew Williams is a ball player.
Kentucky 2027 Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 273 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 287 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 299 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 346 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 390 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 423 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.)
|High 3-star (No. 451 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 477 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 493 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 608 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 614 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 628 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 655 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 661 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 664 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 755 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 762 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 801 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Sequoyah (Ga.) Canton
|3-star (No. 847 overall)
Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard