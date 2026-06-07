Kentucky Secures Commitment from Coveted LB Drew Williams

Kentucky capitalized on its first official visit weekend by locking up a commitment from one of the most sought-after linebackers in the country. Shortly after receiving the blue carpet treatment in Lexington, Drew Williams announced that he will be a Wildcat.

A 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker from Canton, GA, Williams is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 41 linebacker in the country, according to Rivals. Don’t be confused by these rankings. This guy is a baller.

Williams spent the opening weekend of the summer in Eugene for an official visit to Oregon. Florida and Miami tried to get him on campus later this month, but he committed to Kentucky first. Once he put on that uniform, he couldn’t take it off.

Williams is the second inside linebacker to join Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class. This weekend, he got a chance to bond with his future running-mate in the middle of the UK defense, Owensboro native Ty Ashley. This is what the future of the second level of the Kentucky defense looks like.

Williams is an exceptional athlete who’s been clocked at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. A tackling machine, last fall he tallied 138 tackles, 15.0 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and 23 QB pressures. Watch a few clips from his film and it’s abundantly clear that Drew Williams is a ball player.

Kentucky 2027 Recruiting Class

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