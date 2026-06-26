KSR Football Recruiting
Kentucky Lands Elite In-State WR Tyler Fryman
Kentucky secured a signature addition to the 2027 recruiting class. One of the best athletes from the Commonwealth will be a Wildcat.
After visiting last weekend, Tyler Fryman announced on Friday that he has committed to play for Kentucky. He chose the Cats over Notre Dame and Louisville, the school he committed to play baseball for prior to the start of his prep career at Beechwood. Fryman plans to play on the diamond and gridiron for the Wildcats.
The two-sport star did not have much time to tour college campuses between baseball games this spring, but he did make his way down to Lexington during spring practice. He loves the energy Will Stein is bringing to Kentucky.
“Coach Stein was saying great things about me, and said I’d play a key role in the offense. I see myself as a glue guy,” Fryman told Jacob Polacheck after the visit. “I bring the energy every day, compete, and help the guys around me get better. I’m just a playmaker.”
Fryman is ranked by Rivals as the No. 152 player in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Kentucky.
He won a Class 2A State Championship for Beechwood in 2024. In the 50-34 win over Owensboro Catholic at Kroger Field, he threw a pass, caught a pass, and rushed for a touchdown. In 13 games last fall, Fryman caught 62 passes for 1,320 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for four touchdowns and took three punt returns to the house.
His production on the diamond is even more impressive. Fryman was the state’s top batter this spring with 73 hits. He went .514 from the plate (No. 20), had 15 doubles (t-13th), nine triples (4th), and smashed 12 home runs (t-3rd) with 52 RBIs (8th). He also led the state in runs with 62 and stole 39 bases in 42 games. Fryman guided Beechmont to the Kentucky State Baseball Tournament, where he belted an inside-the-park home run, before the Tigers were ultimately eliminated by Trinity, the eventual state (and likely national) champs.
Need more evidence that Fryman is one of the most explosive athletes in the state of Kentucky? He won the Class 1A 200-meter dash by posting a time of 22.15 in March of 2025.
Fryman is an outstanding athlete who is still only scratching the surface of his potential. For Will Stein’s system to succeed in Lexington, he needs studs to feed, and Fryman is exactly that.
Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Industry Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 56 overall)
|Tyler Fryman
|WR (6-1, 180)
|Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood
|4-star (No. 198 overall)
|Dominic Black
|OT (6-5, 280)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-Star (No. 223 overall)
|Sean Fox
|EDGE (6-5, 210)
|Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
|4-star (No. 261 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 300 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 335 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 400 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 411 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 444 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 480 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Sequoyah (Ga.) Canton
|High 3-star (No. 493 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 507 overall)
|Jaylen Mercer
|DL (6-3, 250)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 524
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
|High 3-star (No. 526 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|IOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 638 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 665 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 671 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 695 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 720 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 728 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 744 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 926 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 932 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 939 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,013 overall)
Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original s
Discuss This Article
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard