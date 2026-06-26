Kentucky Lands Elite In-State WR Tyler Fryman

Kentucky secured a signature addition to the 2027 recruiting class. One of the best athletes from the Commonwealth will be a Wildcat.

After visiting last weekend, Tyler Fryman announced on Friday that he has committed to play for Kentucky. He chose the Cats over Notre Dame and Louisville, the school he committed to play baseball for prior to the start of his prep career at Beechwood. Fryman plans to play on the diamond and gridiron for the Wildcats.

The two-sport star did not have much time to tour college campuses between baseball games this spring, but he did make his way down to Lexington during spring practice. He loves the energy Will Stein is bringing to Kentucky.

“Coach Stein was saying great things about me, and said I’d play a key role in the offense. I see myself as a glue guy,” Fryman told Jacob Polacheck after the visit. “I bring the energy every day, compete, and help the guys around me get better. I’m just a playmaker.”

Fryman is ranked by Rivals as the No. 152 player in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Kentucky.

He won a Class 2A State Championship for Beechwood in 2024. In the 50-34 win over Owensboro Catholic at Kroger Field, he threw a pass, caught a pass, and rushed for a touchdown. In 13 games last fall, Fryman caught 62 passes for 1,320 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for four touchdowns and took three punt returns to the house.

His production on the diamond is even more impressive. Fryman was the state’s top batter this spring with 73 hits. He went .514 from the plate (No. 20), had 15 doubles (t-13th), nine triples (4th), and smashed 12 home runs (t-3rd) with 52 RBIs (8th). He also led the state in runs with 62 and stole 39 bases in 42 games. Fryman guided Beechmont to the Kentucky State Baseball Tournament, where he belted an inside-the-park home run, before the Tigers were ultimately eliminated by Trinity, the eventual state (and likely national) champs.

INSIDE THE PARK HOMERUN.



That’s 4.3 speed folks.



Tyler Fryman whacks one to right center and rounds the bases. There’s speed and then there’s next level speed.



Beechwood 5, West Jessamine 0 here in the top of the 7th. pic.twitter.com/Vpyiy42yau — Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) June 6, 2026

Need more evidence that Fryman is one of the most explosive athletes in the state of Kentucky? He won the Class 1A 200-meter dash by posting a time of 22.15 in March of 2025.

Fryman is an outstanding athlete who is still only scratching the surface of his potential. For Will Stein’s system to succeed in Lexington, he needs studs to feed, and Fryman is exactly that.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original s