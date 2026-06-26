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KSR Football Recruiting

Kentucky Lands Elite In-State WR Tyler Fryman

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Nick Roush@RoushKSR
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Beechwood wide receiver Tyler Fryman (4) runs with the ball against Covington Catholic in the first half at Beechwood High School Sept. 15, 2023.
Beechwood wide receiver Tyler Fryman (4) runs with the ball against Covington Catholic in the first half at Beechwood High School Sept. 15, 2023.

Kentucky secured a signature addition to the 2027 recruiting class. One of the best athletes from the Commonwealth will be a Wildcat.

After visiting last weekend, Tyler Fryman announced on Friday that he has committed to play for Kentucky. He chose the Cats over Notre Dame and Louisville, the school he committed to play baseball for prior to the start of his prep career at Beechwood. Fryman plans to play on the diamond and gridiron for the Wildcats.

The two-sport star did not have much time to tour college campuses between baseball games this spring, but he did make his way down to Lexington during spring practice. He loves the energy Will Stein is bringing to Kentucky.

“Coach Stein was saying great things about me, and said I’d play a key role in the offense. I see myself as a glue guy,” Fryman told Jacob Polacheck after the visit. “I bring the energy every day, compete, and help the guys around me get better. I’m just a playmaker.”

Fryman is ranked by Rivals as the No. 152 player in the 2027 recruiting class and the No. 2 prospect in the state of Kentucky.

He won a Class 2A State Championship for Beechwood in 2024. In the 50-34 win over Owensboro Catholic at Kroger Field, he threw a pass, caught a pass, and rushed for a touchdown. In 13 games last fall, Fryman caught 62 passes for 1,320 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for four touchdowns and took three punt returns to the house.

His production on the diamond is even more impressive. Fryman was the state’s top batter this spring with 73 hits. He went .514 from the plate (No. 20), had 15 doubles (t-13th), nine triples (4th), and smashed 12 home runs (t-3rd) with 52 RBIs (8th). He also led the state in runs with 62 and stole 39 bases in 42 games. Fryman guided Beechmont to the Kentucky State Baseball Tournament, where he belted an inside-the-park home run, before the Tigers were ultimately eliminated by Trinity, the eventual state (and likely national) champs.

Need more evidence that Fryman is one of the most explosive athletes in the state of Kentucky? He won the Class 1A 200-meter dash by posting a time of 22.15 in March of 2025.

Fryman is an outstanding athlete who is still only scratching the surface of his potential. For Will Stein’s system to succeed in Lexington, he needs studs to feed, and Fryman is exactly that.

Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 56 overall)
Tyler FrymanWR (6-1, 180)Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood4-star (No. 198 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 223 overall)
Sean FoxEDGE (6-5, 210)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 261 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 300 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 335 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 400 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High3-star (No. 411 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 444 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 480 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Sequoyah (Ga.) CantonHigh 3-star (No. 493 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 507 overall)
Jaylen MercerDL (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 524
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) AndersonHigh 3-star (No. 526 overall)
Reed GerkenIOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 638 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 665 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 671 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 695 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 720 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 728 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 744 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 926 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 932 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 939 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,013 overall)

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