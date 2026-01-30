Recruiting Headliners for Will Stein's Final Junior Day of January

The 2026 football recruiting cycle officially ends next Wednesday with National Signing Day, but the hay has been in the barn for more than a month. Most recruiting classes are complete. That means the active month of January is used to lay a foundation for the upcoming class. Will Stein appears to have created a solid one for his first Kentucky football recruiting class.

This will be the third-straight weekend that Kentucky has brought in 2027 prospects and other underclassmen to campus. Unfortunately, the only home basketball game was surrounded by winter weather, forcing most of the players to stay home. Even though the new staff missed on an opportunity for a marquee event, they’re making up for it this weekend.

The guest list is lengthy, and it’s headlined by Top-100 talents, with multiple Blue Chippers from the state of Kentucky. Jacob Polacheck and Justin Rowland have collaborated on KSR+ to share every prospect expected to visit this weekend, but let’s start with the big names headlining the event.

TE Seneca Driver

This Boyle County athlete has been on KSR’s radar since he was an 8th grader. He hasn’t let any of that potential go to waste. Ahead of his senior season, Rivals ranks Driver as the No. 25 player in the 2027 recruiting class and the top-ranked tight end.

This is a fascinating recruitment for a myriad of reasons. It’s not your regular “try to prevent the big boys from poaching the Kentucky kid” recruitment, even though that is certainly the case. Vince Marrow has had Driver in his crosshairs for years. Two weeks ago, when Boyle County played Danville in rivalry basketball action, Marrow and Jeff Brohm were in the stands, while Stein, Justin Burke, and Joe Price watched from the other side of the gym. This is going to be fun to watch. Bring your popcorn.

DL Malachi Brown

Corbin has another Blue Chip talent in the trenches. Malachi Brown is a top 25 defensive lineman in the 2027 class, ranked as the No. 200 player in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Ohio State and Alabama are among the brand names pursuing Brown, while Marrow and Brohm were in Corbin on Thursday to see the talented defensive lineman.

Kentucky is in the process of rebuilding the Big Blue Wall. They made moves in the transfer portal, but real progress can only be made by fixing the high school recruiting efforts in the trenches. Li’Marcus Jones is the type of player who can be a solution to this problem.

Offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich was in Mississippi earlier this week and arranged for Jones to visit Kentucky this weekend. A one-time Ole Miss commit, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Auburn, and Alabama are among the other SEC schools in pursuit of this Top 300 prospect.

CB Jermaine Cobbins

Cobbins still has a little way to go in his recruitment as a rising junior, but he’s already one of the top defensive backs in the country. Hailing from Springfield, TN, just north of Nashville, Cobbins is the third-ranked cornerback and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2028 recruiting class. Kentucky is in the fray with Tennessee and a plethora of other SEC programs who are trying to get their foot in the door early in the process.

CB Braylen Bedford

Like Cobbins, Bedford is a top-five cornerback in the 2028 recruiting class, ranked the No. 38 overall player overall. Recruited by James Gibson and Jay Bateman at Texas A&M, they’ve maintained that relationship through the transition to Kentucky and are poised to be a player in the big boy recruitment of this Mississippi native.

