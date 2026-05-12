Kentucky Football Recruiting Notebook: On the Road Stacking Official Visits

In the world of college athletics, coaches must abide by the ABCs: Always Be ‘Crootin. Will Stein‘s Kentucky football coaching staff secured a couple of recruiting wins over the weekend when WR Iveon Lewis and OT Ian Walker announced their commitments to Kentucky. The latter opened up with Jacob Polacheck after announcing his decision.

“It’s a family. You want to go somewhere in the SEC, play SEC ball, get developed, and potentially become a draft pick? Kentucky is the way to go,” Walker told KSR+. “I want to come in and turn the culture around. Kentucky hasn’t had the greatest last few years, but we’re going to change that and become a winning team.”

The Wildcats have 15 players pledged to join the 2027 recruiting class, but their work is far from finished. Coaches are hitting the road this month and lining up official visits for what will be a very busy June.

Kentucky Amplifies its Pursuit of Tennessee CB

It’s clear to see that the Kentucky coaching staff has Miles Brown high on the Wildcats’ Big Board. Last week, the Wildcats’ cornerbacks coach made the trek to Martin, TN, to see the Rivals300 prospect. Allen Brown returned one week later, and this time he brought defensive coordinator Jay Bateman with him. His home state school of Tennessee is considered the favorite, but the Wildcats are making a strong push to pry him away from the Vols.

[KSR+ Where Kentucky’s Coaches are on the Road Recruiting]

4-Star Talents Lock in Kentucky Official Visits

Beginning on June 5, Kentucky will have three straight enormous recruiting weekends, with at least a dozen official visitors in town for each event. Plans will change as we get closer to the event, but there are plenty of talented players scheduling official visits to Lexington. Kentucky added two four-star talents to the guest list over the last two days.

Myles Smith, an EDGE from Michigan ranked as the No. 130 player in the class, tells Rivals’ Allen Trieu that he will be in Lexington on June 12. Missouri, Michigan, and Michigan State are also on his summer visit tour. “I like a lot about Kentucky,” Smith said. “I like the place, the people, the players there were chill.”

JJ Brown, a Top-300 offensive tackle from Georgia, tells 247 that Kentucky will be his final official visit of the summer on June 19. Cutter Leftwich coached his brother at Oregon, but it’s still going to be a mighty task to beat Georgia for this talented Peach State prospect.

The last official visit isn’t a four-star talent, but T.K. Cunningham is a name you need to know. Tony Washington Jr. recently traveled to Arizona to visit the pass-rusher, who tells Jacob Polacheck that he will officially visit Kentucky on June 12. Cunningham was previously in Lexington for last month’s spring game. Florida State, Purdue, and Kansas State are the Cats’ top competition.

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