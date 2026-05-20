Kentucky Football Recruiting Notes for the UK Fans of the Day

It’s a Hump Day near the end of May, a.k.a the slowest time of the year for the college football news cycle. Do you think that’s slowing us down? Hell no. Before Will Stein begins hosting official visitors next month, let’s take a closer look at the Kentucky football recruiting operation.

Who’s Next?

College athletics are a game of “What have you done for me lately?” That also applies on the recruiting trail. Cornerback Miles Brown became the sixth four-star player to commit to the Cats in as many weeks. Will Stein shared that it’s a big month for this program, so who could be next?

There is one big glaring absence in the 2027 class, and that is at running back. Kentucky could use more than one, and they may get their first commitment this weekend. Mason Ball is prepared to announce his decision on Saturday. Arkansas, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky are the four finalists for the Arkansas native, but it’s not the home-state school that has the leg-up. Kentucky is the leader in the Rivals Prediction Machine. If Kentucky secures another commitment, the Cats will have 17 players in the class. Only Penn State, UCLA, and Oklahoma have more verbal commits during this cycle.

Corey Randolph Talks Cats

The other holes Kentucky needs to fill are in the defensive trenches. Kentucky has yet to receive a commitment from a defensive lineman, but the Wildcats are in a good spot for Corey Randolph. The 6-foot-3, 277-pound defensive tackle from Chicago is buying what Kentucky is selling.

“I love the plan that Coach Will Stein has to offer. Coach Stewart, he’s a great person. He’s sent a lot of guys to the league and they’re real committed on development,” he recently told Rivals.

Randolph will begin his summer official visit tour at Kansas State on June 5, followed by Missouri one week later. He’ll wrap things up with an OV to Kentucky on June 19.

Kentucky OL Target Sets OV

The transfer portal was a short-term answer for Kentucky’s offensive line problems. High school recruiting is the only way to fix the long-term problems in the trenches. The Wildcats have three offensive line commits. Now is a good time to take a few big swings.

Dominic Black certainly meets that criteria. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound athlete from Ohio is the No. 245 player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He recently wrapped up an official visit to Indiana. Here’s how the rest of his summer looks on paper:

North Carolina- June 1-3

Kentucky – June 5-7

Michigan State– June 12-14

Tennessee– June 19-21

Cutter Leftwich has put the Wildcats in an excellent position. Kentucky must fend off a few noteworthy challengers, namely the Defending National Champs, to get to the closing table.

This probably hasn’t completely scratched your Kentucky football recruiting itch. Don’t you worry. Tomorrow afternoon, Justin Rowland is joining me on the KSR YouTube Channel to provide a lay of the land and help forecast what’s next for Will Stein’s recruiting operation. Got questions? Share them on KSBoard before we go live at approximately 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

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