'This is a big-time program': Will Stein outlines recruiting pitch for Kentucky Football

Will Stein is turning heads on the recruiting trail, bringing some of the top recruits in the country to Lexington this spring to pitch them on a new era of Kentucky Football. So far, the Cats haven’t landed a four-star prospect in the 2027 class, but there are several four-star irons in the fire. Stein can’t mention recruits by name, but in an appearance on “SEC State of Mind” on Bleav, he hinted at the big names that have been on Kentucky’s campus this week.

“We’re going to recruit like a big-time program. We’ve had five of the top 10 quarterbacks in the country on campus here. Now, we’ve got to close on them, but we’ve had the top three offensive tackle in the country here two days ago, just put us in the top five against Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia — like this is a big-time program.”

One of those quarterbacks is four-star signal caller Andre Adams, who has visited Kentucky three times this spring and was set to announce his commitment on Saturday, but postponed after Colorado came calling. A decision is still expected soon, with Kentucky still in a strong position. What about the top three tackle? That’s probably Caden Moss, who visited Kentucky over Easter weekend and included Kentucky in his top five yesterday (although Georgia’s not among them. It’s Kentucky, LSU, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Ohio State).

Stein clearly isn’t afraid to swing big, also selling recruits on facility upgrades. In addition to the renovations to Kroger Field, Kentucky is improving the weight room at the Joe Craft Football Training Center. Stein said it will be a $2.5 million project that will start after spring football wraps.

“We’re going to spend where we need to. I got $2.5 million coming in this weight room that needed an upgrade starting in about two and a half weeks. This is a big-time program, so let’s treat it that way, and let’s start from the very beginning. Let’s not be okay with what happened in the past. Let’s take a step forward in today’s modern college football. Let’s be adaptable. Let’s not be reactionary. Let’s be forward-thinking.”

Part of that is the importance of a general manager, which Stein addressed, mentioning how he brought Pat Biondo with him from Oregon to head Kentucky’s front office, which also includes Pete Nochta and several staffers.

“Let’s not be okay with average or mediocrity. Let’s have a GM because a GM is needed in college football. So I hired Pat Biondo immediately. He’s on the plane with me to Lexington. He’s not the Chief of Staff, he’s not the director of recruiting, he’s the general manager. Because why? That’s what big-time programs have, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Once Stein gets recruits in his office, what’s his pitch? Even though he’s now the leader of a traditional SEC cellar dweller like Kentucky, he’s too proud to beg.

“I’ve told guys just sitting in my office here, like, I don’t want to beg or plead or pray that you’re coming to Kentucky. I want you to come here because you want to be around people who are going to be invested in you on the field and off the field.

“You get to play in this conference. You get to play for Big Blue Nation at Kroger Field, and this is a spot that we will win. And not say it can be, or it might be, or I’ve got a vision, like, let’s just speak this thing into existence. Let’s work every day like our hair’s on fire. And let’s just grind it out. Let’s go to work and not sit back and like, hope and wish and pray.”

Check out the entire conversation below. Kentucky’s Spring Game is just nine days away, on April 18 at Kroger Field. You can also listen on podcast.