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KSR Football Recruiting

Where Kentucky's 2027 recruiting class sits after latest rankings update

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
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4-star safety Tristin Hughes with Kentucky head coach Will Stein, via UK Athletics
4-star safety Tristin Hughes with Kentucky head coach Will Stein, via UK Athletics

Kentucky has a legitimate shot to signing a top-20 recruiting class in the 2027 high school cycle. The trend meters didn’t change direction in the latest rankings update.

The Rivals300 dropped on Monday with six Kentucky players appearing on the list. That means some changes have arrived to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Rivals Industry Ranking drives the class rankings system. UK is in a good spot in mid-July.

Will Stein‘s program currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 9 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.39) checks in at No. 22 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has seven four-star recruits and nine top-500 prospects in the class. Oklahoma (27), Texas A&M (26), Florida (26), and Auburn are the only SEC programs with more commits than Kentucky (25).

Kentucky has a legitimate chance to sign a top-20 class in December.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 200)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 52 overall)
Tyler FrymanWR (6-1, 180)Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood4-star (No. 203 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-3, 295)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 225 overall)
Sean FoxLB/EDGE (6-5, 220)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 255 overall)
Tristin HughesS (5-11, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 297 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 303 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 408 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 481 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 502 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Canton (Ga.) SequoyahHigh 3-star (No. 506 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 524 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-10, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces CommunityHigh 3-star (No. 530 overall)
Jaylen MercerEDGE (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 542 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.LB/EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson3-star (No. 619 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 686 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 692 overall)
Reed GerkeniOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 736 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 756 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 845 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 874 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-3, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 939 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 949 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 958 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,047 overall)

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Curated by editors

2026-07-14
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