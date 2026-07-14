KSR Football Recruiting
Where Kentucky's 2027 recruiting class sits after latest rankings update
Kentucky has a legitimate shot to signing a top-20 recruiting class in the 2027 high school cycle. The trend meters didn’t change direction in the latest rankings update.
The Rivals300 dropped on Monday with six Kentucky players appearing on the list. That means some changes have arrived to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Rivals Industry Ranking drives the class rankings system. UK is in a good spot in mid-July.
Will Stein‘s program currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 9 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.39) checks in at No. 22 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has seven four-star recruits and nine top-500 prospects in the class. Oklahoma (27), Texas A&M (26), Florida (26), and Auburn are the only SEC programs with more commits than Kentucky (25).
Kentucky has a legitimate chance to sign a top-20 class in December.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Industry Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 200)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 52 overall)
|Tyler Fryman
|WR (6-1, 180)
|Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood
|4-star (No. 203 overall)
|Dominic Black
|OT (6-3, 295)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-Star (No. 225 overall)
|Sean Fox
|LB/EDGE (6-5, 220)
|Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
|4-star (No. 255 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (5-11, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 297 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 303 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|High 3-star (No. 408 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 481 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 502 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah
|High 3-star (No. 506 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 524 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-10, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|High 3-star (No. 530 overall)
|Jaylen Mercer
|EDGE (6-3, 250)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 542 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|LB/EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
|3-star (No. 619 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 686 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 692 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|iOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 736 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 756 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 845 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 874 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-3, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 939 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 949 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 958 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,047 overall)