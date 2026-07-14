Where Kentucky's 2027 recruiting class sits after latest rankings update

Kentucky has a legitimate shot to signing a top-20 recruiting class in the 2027 high school cycle. The trend meters didn’t change direction in the latest rankings update.

The Rivals300 dropped on Monday with six Kentucky players appearing on the list. That means some changes have arrived to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Rivals Industry Ranking drives the class rankings system. UK is in a good spot in mid-July.

Will Stein‘s program currently rank No. 22 overall and No. 9 in the SEC in the 2027 Rivals Industry Class Rankings. Kentucky’s average star rating (88.39) checks in at No. 22 overall. That number would’ve finished No. 19 overall in the 2026 cycle. UK has seven four-star recruits and nine top-500 prospects in the class. Oklahoma (27), Texas A&M (26), Florida (26), and Auburn are the only SEC programs with more commits than Kentucky (25).

Kentucky has a legitimate chance to sign a top-20 class in December.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class