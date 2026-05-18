Kentucky Target JaTori Williams Postpones College Announcement

The 2027 high school football recruiting cycle is moving faster than its predecessors. In previous years, players took unofficial visits for Junior Days in January, then visited spring practice before scheduling official visits in June. The natural progression led to commitments in the middle of the summer.

This year, more and more players are bypassing a busy summer of official visits. They saw enough in the spring. Why wait and risk losing a spot?

Kentucky has already locked up commitments from 15 players, and that number could grow this week. CB Miles Brown (May 19) and RB Mason Ball (May 23) are preparing to share where they’ll be committing to play college football. Another sought-after target was ready to pull the trigger, but is having second thoughts, and that’s good news for Kentucky.

JaTori Williams is a Top 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class, ranked as the No. 105 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. The Phenix City-Central prospect was previously committed to Alabama. Before making a second announcement, he’s decided he needs a little more time to think on it.

Williams initially planned on announcing his decision this Friday. He’s postponing it to July 4th, his original decision date.

“I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or misunderstanding this may have caused,” Williams recently said on social media. “This decision was made to give myself the necessary time to fully evaluate every opportunity and ensure I make the best decision for my future both academically and athletically. I truly appreciate everyone’s patience, respect, and continued support during this process.”

This is welcome news at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. Miami was surging in Williams’ recruitment. The Canes were poised to secure his commitment, but now, Kentucky and a few other schools have received more time to change his mind.

Williams will now go through his official visits, starting with Georgia (May 29), Miami (June 5), Florida State (June 12), and Kentucky (June 19). The Wildcats will get a chance to leave Williams with a lasting impression before he makes his college decision on America’s 250th Birthday.

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