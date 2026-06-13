How Kentucky has built top-25 recruiting class without being the highest bidder

Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail. Money is part of the equation but historic methods are still being used by Will Stein and his staff.

The first-year head coach was at the Lexington Rotary Club on Thursday for a speaking engagement on Thursday. During his time at the podium, Stein discussed the need for program investment as we all wait on a bill to pass for antitrust exemption so the NCAA can enforce rules. Money will be needed to field a roster but relationships still matter in recruiting.

Cash is important but old school relationship-building is to thank for Kentucky’s current top-25 recruiting class that includes 24 commits in the 2027 high school recruiting cycle.

“You can see what we’re doing already just recruiting, and the guys come on campus and love it because we’re authentic. We’re real. We’re not the highest bidder on these guys,” Stein said. “A lot of these guys you all see commit, it’s not because of cash…If that’s the first thing they ask me, I’m not taking them. I’m just not. I want them to love football.”

“Win the relationships and get kids on the campus 3-4-5 times, you’ll get them to commit because they love it. The guys that have committed have all been here about four times in the last six months.”

Money is required but there is proof in just about every league throughout the sports world that funding is a tool and not an automatic ticket to wins. Evaluation, maximizing resources, and winning in the margins all matter. So do relationships and old school visit practices in college football recruiting. Kentucky is volume recruiting and hosting big visit events constantly. That has led to numerous targets getting on campus multiple times. The result of that is an increased relationship with the coaching staff that has positioned the Cats to close on numerous priority targets.

The Wildcats are in the SEC. They have money. UK would not have signed a top-10 transfer portal class without that funding, but this is a program that also needs to evaluate and win in the margins. That can occur in high school recruiting. Stein’s staff appears to be picking their battles, volume recruiting, and recording wins without breaking the salary cap bank. It’s led to an impressive roster-building run where Stein, his staff, general manager Pat Biondo, and assistant manager Pete Nochta continue to stack strong recruiting wins. That has people within the program and fans outside of the building excited about the possibilities.

“Recruiting is the lifeblood of our program,” said Stein. “And so that to me is what’s really exciting about the future here.”