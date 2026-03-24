Kentucky football ranks No. 96 in returning production

The 2026 college football season is inching closer. Spring practices are off and running throughout the country. We now know who will be playing where when Labor Day weekend finally rolls around after a busy transfer season. Deep dives are currently being completed before official season previews arrive in July. What kind of team will Will Stein have in the fall? We’re about to find out.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly crunches the numbers every year after the roster-building dust settles. This isn’t as simple of an exercise anymore but can still tell us who is heading for a big season and who might be in for a rough year due to some many positions to replace.

It’s still better to return a lot of your production than a little, even if last year’s headliner bombed. Clemson led the nation in returning production heading into 2025, which furthered the idea that a potential rebirth was coming to Death Valley East. But a combination of injuries, tactical stagnation and disappointing development held back the Tigers, and they slipped from 10-4 and 22nd in SP+ to 7-6 and 34th. Most of the rest of the top 10, however, fared well. Texas Tech (sixth in returning production) charged from 54th to third and won its first Big 12 title. Kennesaw State (fifth) went from 132nd to 89th and won Conference USA in its second FBS season. Vanderbilt (third) won 10 games and improved from 52nd to 11th. Oklahoma (10th) and Texas A&M (seventh) went from 14 combined wins to 21 with a pair of playoff berths. ESPN’s Bill Connelly

Teams with established starters could have leverage on the rest of the field. Kentucky will not enjoy that leverage in 2026. The Wildcats had to find starters at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line (x5), defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback, and safety. So, yeah, there were a lot of holes to fill. After all of the transfer portal shopping, UK checked in at No. 98 with 46 percent returning production. Vanderbilt (No. 105) was the only SEC team ranked lower than the Cats. Iowa (No. 104) was the only Big Ten ranked lower.

Connelly’s returning production includes snap count data and stats for transfers into every team’s number. That means the numbers that C.J. Baxter produced at Texas and the starts Lance Heard made at Tennessee count for UK’s number. The Wildcats added a ton of proven starters on the line of scrimmage but are banking on young players who haven’t played much at quarterback and linebacker. That and the all of the losses from last year’s roster explain why UK is sitting near the bottom in FBS football in returning production.

Kentucky will need to hit on multiple evaluations and have strong player development to reach expectations this season. The good thing is that everyone is dealing with heavy turnover and things can flip quickly in this sport.

We are just five months away from Week 1.