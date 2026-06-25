Kentucky Football Rolls Out Schedule for Kroger Field Themes with Black Out, Stripe Out, and More

Big Blue Nation, you are officially on the clock. Thanks to Will Stein, you have more than two months to plan your fits to see the Kentucky football in 2026.

If you’ve listened or read Kentucky Sports Radio over the last three years, you’ve heard many complaints about the marketing of the Kentucky football program. One year, the official UK football account didn’t send a Tweet about the spring game. The program has asked fans to wear certain attire for big games, but they typically provided just a few days’ notice.

This year, Kentucky football is stepping into the 21st century. Will Stein isn’t just announcing one black out. The new head coach revealed a theme for every single game of his inaugural football season in Lexington.

via UK Athletics

Kentucky will have a blue-white game where half of Kroger Field is in blue, and the other half wears white. That is different than the stripe out where every single section will wear a different color. Stein busted out some Kentucky blue in his wardrobe to roll out the new schedule.

If you pay close attention, you’ll notice that he was modeling a couple of Power K logos ahead of the “Throwback Game” against LSU.

Candidly, I cannot be more excited. The excitement isn’t just about the themes. Kentucky is giving its fans a heads-up well in advance. It’s one more reason to get fired up to go to Kroger Field. This sort of notice should be the standard for a multi-million-dollar franchise.

This is a little thing. How you do anything is how you do everything. So far, Will Stein is doing all of the little things the right way.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.