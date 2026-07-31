KSR Football
Kentucky Football Schedule Posters available starting Saturday
In another sign that football is near, Kentucky Football schedule posters are hitting the shelves this weekend. Starting at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 1, you’ll be able to get your schedule poster at area Kroger stores and other locations around Lexington, while supplies last.
Will Stein is front and center (okay, technically left of center) on this year’s poster, sporting his favorite white retro Kentucky hoodie with a whistle in his mouth. If things go as we hope, you could have this one hanging on the wall for years to commemorate Stein’s first season as Kentucky’s coach.
As you know, the schedule is a doozy, the fourth-hardest in the country, according to ESPN’s FPI; only Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas’s are tougher. Kentucky ranks No. 40 in the preseason FPI, ahead of only Mississippi State in the SEC. Eight SEC opponents are ranked inside the Top 25. The FPI’s projected final record for Kentucky is 4.6-7.4, and the metric gives the Cats only a 30.4% chance to win six games.
That’ll just make it more impressive when they do, right? As mentioned, the posters will be available at participating Kroger stores across the state and select area businesses in Lexington. You can check whether your Kroger store will have them at the link below.
LIST OF ALL KROGER LOCATIONS DISTRIBUTING POSTERS (PDF)
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Kentucky Football 2026 Promotional Schedule
We’re just 36 days away from the opener vs. Youngstown State. If you’re planning on tailgating for every game, clear your schedule for next Saturday morning. Tailgate Setup Day is Saturday, August 8, starting at 8 a.m. ET. Anything set up outside Kroger Field before then will be removed. UK Athletics staff will be on hand that morning to answer questions and help out. The Cooper Drive tailgate setups will be separate from the Aug. 8 setup day and will still take place the Fridays before game days at noon ET.
It will be well worth it. Earlier this summer, UK released the promotional schedule, which includes fan themes for all seven games.
Sept. 5 vs. Youngstown State
Time: 1 p.m. ET (SEC Network+)
Theme: BBN United Game / Home Opener
Stadium Activation: White Out
Sept. 12 vs. Alabama
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Theme: Heroes Day / First Responders Recognition
Stadium Activation: Stripe Out
Sept. 26 vs. South Alabama
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Theme: Family Weekend / Hall of Fame
Stadium Activation: Blue-White Stadium Split
Oct. 10 vs. LSU
Time: Night designation (Kickoff between 6-8 p.m.)
Theme: Homecoming
Stadium Activation: Blue Out
Oct. 24 vs. Vanderbilt
Time: Night designation (Kickoff between 6-8 p.m.)
Theme: To be announced
Stadium Activation: Blue Out
Nov. 14 vs. Florida
Time: Night designation (Kickoff between 6-8 p.m.)
Theme: Night Ops / Salute to Veterans
Stadium Activation: Black Out
Nov. 28 vs. Louisville
Time: Early designation (Kickoff between noon-1 p.m.)
Theme: Governor’s Cup / Senior Day
Stadium Activation: Blue Out
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