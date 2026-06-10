Game time windows for Kentucky's 2026 schedule have arrived

The college football season is inching closer. Now the Big Blue Nation can get all of their tailgate plans and potential road trips scheduled. We know when Kentucky be playing on every game day during the fall.

Just two weeks after releasing the kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, ESPN has announced television windows for the rest of the nine games on Kentucky’s scheduled. There is the traditional Keeneland double-dip in October along with some other marquee spots for Will Stein‘s first season on the sidelines at Kroger Field. Plus a ton of night games in October and November.

Game Date Opponent Venue TV/Window Sept. 5 Youngstown State Kroger Field 1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+) Sept. 12 Alabama Kroger Field 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) Sept. 19 Texas A&M Kyle Field 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2) Sept. 26 South Alabama Kroger Field 12:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network) Oct. 3 South Carolina Williams-Brice Stadium Flex (3:30 p.m. ET or later) Oct. 10 LSU Kroger Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Oct. 17 Oklahoma Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Flex (3:30 p.m. ET or later) Oct. 24 Vanderbilt Kroger Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 7 Tennessee Neyland Stadium Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 14 Florida Kroger Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 21 Missouri Faurot Field Night (6-8 p.m. ET start) Nov. 28 Louisville Kroger Field Early (Noon-1 p.m. ET start)

Window designations explained

Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start

Noon to 1 p.m. ET start Afternoon : 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start

: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start

6 to 8 p.m. ET start Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows

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