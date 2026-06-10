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Game time windows for Kentucky's 2026 schedule have arrived

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett1 hour agoadamluckettksr

The college football season is inching closer. Now the Big Blue Nation can get all of their tailgate plans and potential road trips scheduled. We know when Kentucky be playing on every game day during the fall.

Just two weeks after releasing the kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, ESPN has announced television windows for the rest of the nine games on Kentucky’s scheduled. There is the traditional Keeneland double-dip in October along with some other marquee spots for Will Stein‘s first season on the sidelines at Kroger Field. Plus a ton of night games in October and November.

2026 Kentucky football television windows

Game DateOpponentVenueTV/Window
Sept. 5Youngstown StateKroger Field1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Sept. 12AlabamaKroger Field3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Sept. 19Texas A&MKyle Field3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)
Sept. 26South AlabamaKroger Field12:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
Oct. 3South CarolinaWilliams-Brice StadiumFlex (3:30 p.m. ET or later)
Oct. 10LSUKroger FieldNight (6-8 p.m. ET start)
Oct. 17OklahomaGaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial StadiumFlex (3:30 p.m. ET or later)
Oct. 24VanderbiltKroger FieldNight (6-8 p.m. ET start)
Nov. 7TennesseeNeyland StadiumNight (6-8 p.m. ET start)
Nov. 14FloridaKroger FieldNight (6-8 p.m. ET start)
Nov. 21MissouriFaurot FieldNight (6-8 p.m. ET start)
Nov. 28LouisvilleKroger FieldEarly (Noon-1 p.m. ET start)

Window designations explained

  • Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start
  • Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start
  • Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start
  • Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows

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2026-06-10