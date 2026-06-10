Game time windows for Kentucky's 2026 schedule have arrived
The college football season is inching closer. Now the Big Blue Nation can get all of their tailgate plans and potential road trips scheduled. We know when Kentucky be playing on every game day during the fall.
Just two weeks after releasing the kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, ESPN has announced television windows for the rest of the nine games on Kentucky’s scheduled. There is the traditional Keeneland double-dip in October along with some other marquee spots for Will Stein‘s first season on the sidelines at Kroger Field. Plus a ton of night games in October and November.
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2026 Kentucky football television windows
|Game Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|TV/Window
|Sept. 5
|Youngstown State
|Kroger Field
|1:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
|Sept. 12
|Alabama
|Kroger Field
|3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
|Sept. 19
|Texas A&M
|Kyle Field
|3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)
|Sept. 26
|South Alabama
|Kroger Field
|12:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
|Oct. 3
|South Carolina
|Williams-Brice Stadium
|Flex (3:30 p.m. ET or later)
|Oct. 10
|LSU
|Kroger Field
|Night (6-8 p.m. ET start)
|Oct. 17
|Oklahoma
|Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
|Flex (3:30 p.m. ET or later)
|Oct. 24
|Vanderbilt
|Kroger Field
|Night (6-8 p.m. ET start)
|Nov. 7
|Tennessee
|Neyland Stadium
|Night (6-8 p.m. ET start)
|Nov. 14
|Florida
|Kroger Field
|Night (6-8 p.m. ET start)
|Nov. 21
|Missouri
|Faurot Field
|Night (6-8 p.m. ET start)
|Nov. 28
|Louisville
|Kroger Field
|Early (Noon-1 p.m. ET start)
Window designations explained
- Early: Noon to 1 p.m. ET start
- Afternoon: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET start
- Night: 6 to 8 p.m. ET start
- Flex: Games flexed between the Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.) and Night (6-8 p.m.) windows
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