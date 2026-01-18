Kentucky Signs Four Top 100 Transfer Portal Players

The transfer portal officially closed to new entrants on Friday night at midnight. Some players are still searching for college football homes, but the hay is mostly in the barn.

As the dust settles on the frenetic free agency period, we now have more time to discuss and dissect Will Stein‘s additions to the Kentucky football roster. There are a few folks around BBN who were concerned about the lack of studs at wide receiver, but it’s clear Kentucky still inked quite a few studs at other positions.

Kentucky signed four players in the Top 100 of On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings. Over at ESPN, two new Wildcats cracked the Top 50. Let’s take a closer look at the maruee players from Stein’s first transfer portal class.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound left tackle was an All-SEC selection last season at Tennessee. He’ll use his one season at Kentucky to prove to NFL Scouts that he’s worth a day one selection in the draft.

On3 ranks Heard as the No. 3 offensive tackle in his class and No. 22 player overall. ESPN slotted Heard in at No. 32 overall.

“Heard is a massive presence who can be a physical, mauling blocker. He can cover up and seal off blockers and, at his best, bully and drive defenders off the line. He’ll lose pad level at times and play high, which can hurt his effectiveness. He moves well enough to cut off backside linebackers climbing to the second level and kick out defenders when he pulls,” writes ESPN’s Steve Muench.

“He possesses good balance and feet, and flashes a powerful punch in pass protection. He has the frame and foot speed to develop into an outstanding pass blocker. His length and quickness make it difficult for speed rushers to turn the corner working against him. This is a big, physical tackle with SEC starting experience and, while not always clean in technique, he has consistently proved he can get the job done.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman was a three-year starter at Baylor before becoming the first marquee addition for Stein’s staff. He’s ranked by On3 as the No. 2 Interior Offensive Lineman and No. 33 player overall.

The former Notre Dame quarterback narrowly lost a quarterback competition with CJ Carr in the preseason. Upon entering the transfer portal, he initially committed to Nebraska. Within 24 hours, he flipped to Kentucky, putting Husker fans in a mental pretzel. Minchey is On3’s 12th-ranked quarterback and No. 66 player overall. He was the No. 50 player in ESPN’s transfer portal rankings.

“Minchey has appeared in just 10 games over the past three seasons, but he has flashed ability with a strong arm and good mobility,” writes ESPN’s Tom Luginbill. “He can drop the ball into receivers running go routes and throw hole balls working against two-high looks. Minchey can extend plays and make off-platform throws. He’s an instinctive runner with enough speed to break explosive runs. Limited experience but gifted with the upside to become a quality player.”

When Barnes signed with Texas, the Dallas native was the third-ranked player in America and a Top 100 prospect. He redshirted last season but showed a ton of potential. Will Muschamp tried to reel Barnes back into Austin. Instead, Barnes committed to Stein while sitting in front of the Kentucky student section at Rupp Arena last Saturday. He’s the fifth-ranked linebacker and No. 89 overall player in On3’s Transfer Portal rankings.

More Kentucky Players in the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings

Tegra Tshabola, Ohio State — No. 145 overall, No. 8 Interior Offensive Lineman

CJ Baxter, Texas — No. 233 Overall, No. 19 Running Back

Nic Anderson, LSU/Oklahoma — No. 387 Overall, No. 63 Wide Receiver

Jordan Castell, Florida — No. 401 Overall, No. 35 Safety

Jamarrion Harkless, Purdue — No. 419 Overall, No. 39 Defensive Lineman

Tavion Wallace, Arkansas — No. 529 Overall, No. 45 Linebacker