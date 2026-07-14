Kentucky Football Single-Game Tickets On Sale Thursday

Do you want to attend a Kentucky Football game this season? If you don’t have season tickets, you should set an alarm for Thursday morning because that’s when single-game tickets go on sale for all seven of Kentucky’s home games.

Starting at 9 a.m. ET on July 16, primary inventory tickets will be available on Ticketmaster and UKFootballTix.com. Current Kentucky football season ticket holders are eligible to participate in an exclusive presale opportunity starting today. Eligible accounts will receive additional information via email prior to the start of the presale.

If you’re considering season tickets, they’re still available, but going fast. Fewer than 110 seats remain in the brand-new North Upper Level Chairback sections. Minipacks are also available with three-, four-, and five-game options. Want to go to an away game (Texas A&M, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri)? You can get tickets through UK. Fans are encouraged to place their orders by this Friday, July 17.

Kentucky’s schedule is tough — the fourth-hardest in the country, according to ESPN’s FPI — but as Will Stein would say, if you’re scared, go to church. But first, set an alarm for Thursday at 9 a.m. to secure your seats at Kroger Field for Stein’s first season. I have a feeling the tickets for the Week Two clash with Alabama will go especially fast.