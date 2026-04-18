LIVE BLOG: Kentucky Football Spring Game

The first Spring Game of the Will Stein era at Kentucky takes place today at Kroger Field. It won’t be televised, streamed, or even broadcast on the radio, but KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the action.

Today’s intrasquad scrimmage kicks off at 11 a.m. ET. There will be four 15-minute quarters, with an optional running clock in the second half. The offense will wear blue and the defense white. Eyes will be on the skies, as thunderstorms are expected to move into the area this afternoon. In turn, the start of game two of Kentucky Baseball’s series vs. Vanderbilt at Kentucky Proud Park has been moved up to 11 a.m.

Get ready for a high-scoring affair. Points won’t just be awarded for touchdowns, field goals, and extra points. The offense can get two points for conversions from the three-yard line and four points for conversions from the 10-yard line. The defense can also score. A defensive touchdown is still six points, a takeaway is six points, a forced punt is one point, and a three-and-out/turnover on downs is three points.

OFFENSE (Wearing Blue)

Touchdown: 6 points

Field Goal: 3 points

Extra Point: 1 point

Conversions (3-yard line): 2 points

Conversions (10-yard line): 4 points

DEFENSE (Wearing White)

Touchdown: 6 points

Turnover: 6 points

Forced Punt: 1 point

Three-and-Out or Turnover on Downs: 3 points

We’ll have highlights and comments from Will Stein on the site after the game. In the meantime, refresh the feed below for updates from Kroger Field. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

By: Adam Luckett Construction is ongoing at Kroger Field Kentucky’s football facility is getting some upgrades this offseason. UK has ripped out all of the bleachers and ribbon video board on the visitor’s side. No one will be sitting over there today. Construction is ongoing on the visitor side of Kroger Field. pic.twitter.com/blEYZWugGN — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) April 18, 2026

By: Tyler Thompson Weather Update from Will Stein Cross your fingers that Mother Nature will let the Cats play ball. Will Stein just tweeted a weather update, saying that the team will play for as long as they can before risking injuries on a wet playing surface. Hoping this rain holds off. Not looking great. We are going out there but if the weather gets ugly we will have to protect our players. Looks like it’ll be fine until around noon. #BBN — Will Stein (@CoachWillStein) April 18, 2026 That’s not the only tweet Stein has sent this morning. Stein sent up the Cat Signal, meaning a commitment could be imminent. 😼 — Will Stein (@CoachWillStein) April 18, 2026 Who could it be? The guest list for today’s game is impressive and includes four-star safety Tristan Hughes. He’s been trending toward Kentucky for a while.

By: Tyler Thompson Gameday Schedule Parking lots at Kroger Field opened at 9 a.m. Gates to the stadium will open at 10 a.m., with warmups beginning shortly after. Will Stein teased a little 7-on-7 competition beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. Be out there early #BBN ! We will start getting loose and doing some 7v7 / competition prior to kickoff around 10:15am. Gates open at 10am. Hoping the weather holds off. Best fans in America! https://t.co/VFKnbOLCii — Will Stein (@CoachWillStein) April 17, 2026