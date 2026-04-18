LIVE BLOG: Kentucky Football Spring Game
The first Spring Game of the Will Stein era at Kentucky takes place today at Kroger Field. It won’t be televised, streamed, or even broadcast on the radio, but KSR’s LIVE BLOG will bring you all the action.
Today’s intrasquad scrimmage kicks off at 11 a.m. ET. There will be four 15-minute quarters, with an optional running clock in the second half. The offense will wear blue and the defense white. Eyes will be on the skies, as thunderstorms are expected to move into the area this afternoon. In turn, the start of game two of Kentucky Baseball’s series vs. Vanderbilt at Kentucky Proud Park has been moved up to 11 a.m.
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Get ready for a high-scoring affair. Points won’t just be awarded for touchdowns, field goals, and extra points. The offense can get two points for conversions from the three-yard line and four points for conversions from the 10-yard line. The defense can also score. A defensive touchdown is still six points, a takeaway is six points, a forced punt is one point, and a three-and-out/turnover on downs is three points.
OFFENSE (Wearing Blue)
- Touchdown: 6 points
- Field Goal: 3 points
- Extra Point: 1 point
- Conversions (3-yard line): 2 points
- Conversions (10-yard line): 4 points
DEFENSE (Wearing White)
- Touchdown: 6 points
- Turnover: 6 points
- Forced Punt: 1 point
- Three-and-Out or Turnover on Downs: 3 points
We’ll have highlights and comments from Will Stein on the site after the game. In the meantime, refresh the feed below for updates from Kroger Field. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.
Construction is ongoing at Kroger Field04/18/2026 08:47:32 AM
Kentucky’s football facility is getting some upgrades this offseason. UK has ripped out all of the bleachers and ribbon video board on the visitor’s side. No one will be sitting over there today.
Weather Update from Will Stein04/18/2026 08:14:39 AM
Cross your fingers that Mother Nature will let the Cats play ball. Will Stein just tweeted a weather update, saying that the team will play for as long as they can before risking injuries on a wet playing surface.
That’s not the only tweet Stein has sent this morning. Stein sent up the Cat Signal, meaning a commitment could be imminent.
Who could it be? The guest list for today’s game is impressive and includes four-star safety Tristan Hughes. He’s been trending toward Kentucky for a while.
Injury Report04/18/2026 07:54:20 AM
Fifteen players are being held out of today’s game, including Tennessee transfer Lance Heard, arguably Kentucky’s biggest addition from the transfer portal.
- Nic Anderson
- Jovantae Barnes
- CJ Baxter
- Xavier Daisy
- Alex DiMartino
- Ben Duncum
- Hardley Gilmore IV
- Sam Greene
- Lance Heard
- Cameron Miller Jr.
- Kyle Mixon
- Tovani Mizell
- Davis McCray
- Aba Selm
- Jaden Smith
Heard, Nic Anderson, CJ Baxter, and Sam Greene could all be considered projected starters. Jovantae Barnes, Xavier Daisy, Hardley Gilmore IV, Aba Selm, and Jaden Smith were all in position to secure at least a rotational role this year entering spring camp.
Gameday Schedule04/18/2026 07:49:12 AM
Parking lots at Kroger Field opened at 9 a.m. Gates to the stadium will open at 10 a.m., with warmups beginning shortly after. Will Stein teased a little 7-on-7 competition beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET. The game will kick off at 11 a.m.
Reminder: The Spring Game will NOT be broadcast04/18/2026 07:42:09 AM
If you were hoping to pull up the game on TV or the radio, you’re unfortunately out of luck. The game will not be broadcast, meaning the only way you can see it is at Kroger Field. Tickets and parking are free. Fans must claim a free ticket before arriving or get one between gates 9 and 10 at Kroger Field. Tailgating will be allowed in the stadium parking lots.
If you can’t make it to Kroger Field, we’ll have you covered with updates here and on KSBoard.
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