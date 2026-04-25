Highlights from the Kentucky 7-on-7 Scrimmage Rock

Throughout Kentucky spring football practice, we saw a ton of different highlights from scrimmages, mixed in with mic’d up features with the new assistant coaches. In fact, they dropped a new one with tight ends coach Justin Burke this week.

Those were great. The clips shed light on how the coaches interact with the players and the energy brought to practice. It accomplished the mission and got the BBN’s juices flowing.

No offense to those other clips, they got nothing on this.

After a dozen spring practices, things get stale. Will Stein decided to shake things up during the final week of practice with a little competition. The OT7 is a 7-on-7 league that has become wildly popular. Many of the players and coaches played in something similar before arriving at Kentucky. During one practice at Nutter, the Cats played some OT7 style 7-on-7.

Assistant DB coach Ty Holder coached one team, while assistant WR coach Tommy Shuler coached the other. Shuler comes from the South Florida high school and 7-on-7 circuit. He was built for this. The two young coaches got after it.

Instead of just getting some quick cut-ups, Kentucky essentially shared the entire 7-on-7 scrimmage. You’ll see plenty of touchdown throws from Kenny Minchey and Brennen Ward. Mikkel Skinner, Henry Boyer, and wide receiver Brock Coffman found the end zone, but it was freshman Kenny Darby who made the play that got Coach Shuler’s squad a W.

That’s just good, clean fun. Football is the best, and Will Stein’s Kentucky football team clearly enjoyed their first few months together during spring practice.

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