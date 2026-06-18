Kentucky Closes Out Summer Recruiting Blitz with More than a Dozen Official Visitors

Will Stein is capping off his first summer on the trail for Kentucky with one final weekend of official visitors during the active recruiting period. This group of visitors has a different makeup than the first.

Change of Plans

Kentucky initially planned to host three different official visit weekends. Those plans changed for a number of reasons, first and foremost, the tragic passing of Nic Smith. The coaching staff scrapped a second weekend to support their grieving players and mourn the loss of one of their own.

This summer has also been unlike all previous summers on the recruiting trail. Once the Early Signing Period was established in 2017, it sped up the process. In recent years, players went on 3-5 official visits in June, then announced a college decision around July 4. That’s no longer the case.

Instead, unofficial visits in the spring set the table. After taking only one or two official visits (if any at all), players were ready to commit. By the third weekend of June, roughly 85% of all players Kentucky had made any contact with this spring had already committed. High school recruitments are starting to feel more like transfer portal recruitments, at least when it comes to official visits.

The Top Target

What does the changing nature of recruiting mean for Kentucky this weekend? Thirteen of this weekend’s 14 official visitors have already committed to the Cats. On the day after the opening weekend of OVs, the Wildcats picked up three commitments. That is impossible this go-around.

The one player who will face a little peer pressure is Tyler Fryman. The two-sport star is a longtime UofL baseball commit, but he already has met many of the guys who will be officially visiting this weekend. Jake Nawrot, Brady Hull, and a few others were in Lexington two weeks ago and cut away from campus to meet Fryman at the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

Fryman is a four-star talent from Northern Kentucky, ranked as the No. 195 player in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Multiple predictions have been placed for the Cats to flip the exceptional athlete. Can Kentucky close the deal this weekend?

Want more Kentucky football intel? Join KSR Plus during the Summer Sale for 50% off an annual subscription. You’ll get access to bonus content and KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.

Kentucky is Ready to Feed the Studs

This isn’t just Stein sharing his mantra with the prospective players. Kentucky is actually feeding the players, and not just with nice dinners. They’re getting some Big Blue-inspired Sissy Cakes.

More Recruiting Talk

Adam Luckett joined me earlier this week for a new edition of 11 Personnel to preview this weekend’s official visits and talk more Kentucky football. Come see about it.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.