WATCH: Kentucky's yearly Super Bowl commercial has arrived
The Kentucky football program kicked off the Mark Stoops era with an unprecedented marketing campaign. That same blueprint is still being used as Kentucky football shifts into a new era.
For the 14th season in a row, the Kentucky football program aired a Super Bowl commercial in the Lexington market in an effort to boost ticket sales. The first one including new head football coach Will Stein has arrived.
“Moments that last forever and memories that span generations. They’re all made here,” Stein said in the commercial. “I remember watching Tim Couch, Craig Yeast, Rafael Little, Wesley Woodyard, Randall Cobb, and Dennis Johnson. The players are here. They always have been. And we’re going to continue that tradition.”
“It all starts here.”
The commercial includes numerous player highlights, crowd shots at Kroger Field, and a handful of Tom Leach calls from historic moments in Kentucky football. The ad makes it feel like football time in the Bluegrass again.
Kickoff is just seven months away.
2025 Kentucky football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Sept. 5
|Youngstown State
|Kroger Field
|Sept. 12
|Alabama
|Kroger Field
|Sept. 19
|at Texas A&M
|Kyle Field
|Sept. 26
|South Alabama
|Kroger Field
|Oct. 3
|at South Carolina
|Williams-Brice Stadium
|Oct. 10
|LSU
|Kroger Field
|Oct. 17
|at Oklahoma
|Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
|Oct. 24
|Vanderbilt
|Kroger Field
|Nov. 7
|at Tennessee
|Neyland Stadium
|Nov. 14
|Florida
|Kroger Field
|Nov. 21
|at Missouri
|Faurot Field
|Nov. 28
|Louisville
|Kroger Field
