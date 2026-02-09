Skip to main content
WATCH: Kentucky's yearly Super Bowl commercial has arrived

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett9 minutes agoadamluckettksr

The Kentucky football program kicked off the Mark Stoops era with an unprecedented marketing campaign. That same blueprint is still being used as Kentucky football shifts into a new era.

For the 14th season in a row, the Kentucky football program aired a Super Bowl commercial in the Lexington market in an effort to boost ticket sales. The first one including new head football coach Will Stein has arrived.

“Moments that last forever and memories that span generations. They’re all made here,” Stein said in the commercial. “I remember watching Tim Couch, Craig Yeast, Rafael Little, Wesley Woodyard, Randall Cobb, and Dennis Johnson. The players are here. They always have been. And we’re going to continue that tradition.”

“It all starts here.”

The commercial includes numerous player highlights, crowd shots at Kroger Field, and a handful of Tom Leach calls from historic moments in Kentucky football. The ad makes it feel like football time in the Bluegrass again.

Kickoff is just seven months away.

2025 Kentucky football schedule

DateOpponentVenue
Sept. 5Youngstown StateKroger Field
Sept. 12AlabamaKroger Field
Sept. 19at Texas A&MKyle Field
Sept. 26South AlabamaKroger Field
Oct. 3at South CarolinaWilliams-Brice Stadium
Oct. 10LSUKroger Field
Oct. 17at OklahomaGaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Oct. 24VanderbiltKroger Field
Nov. 7at TennesseeNeyland Stadium
Nov. 14FloridaKroger Field
Nov. 21at MissouriFaurot Field
Nov. 28LouisvilleKroger Field

