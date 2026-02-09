WATCH: Kentucky's yearly Super Bowl commercial has arrived

The Kentucky football program kicked off the Mark Stoops era with an unprecedented marketing campaign. That same blueprint is still being used as Kentucky football shifts into a new era.

For the 14th season in a row, the Kentucky football program aired a Super Bowl commercial in the Lexington market in an effort to boost ticket sales. The first one including new head football coach Will Stein has arrived.

“Moments that last forever and memories that span generations. They’re all made here,” Stein said in the commercial. “I remember watching Tim Couch, Craig Yeast, Rafael Little, Wesley Woodyard, Randall Cobb, and Dennis Johnson. The players are here. They always have been. And we’re going to continue that tradition.”

“It all starts here.”

The commercial includes numerous player highlights, crowd shots at Kroger Field, and a handful of Tom Leach calls from historic moments in Kentucky football. The ad makes it feel like football time in the Bluegrass again.

Kickoff is just seven months away.

Date Opponent Venue Sept. 5 Youngstown State Kroger Field Sept. 12 Alabama Kroger Field Sept. 19 at Texas A&M Kyle Field Sept. 26 South Alabama Kroger Field Oct. 3 at South Carolina Williams-Brice Stadium Oct. 10 LSU Kroger Field Oct. 17 at Oklahoma Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Oct. 24 Vanderbilt Kroger Field Nov. 7 at Tennessee Neyland Stadium Nov. 14 Florida Kroger Field Nov. 21 at Missouri Faurot Field Nov. 28 Louisville Kroger Field

