Kentucky Football Supporting Matt Ponatoski Through MLB Draft Process

In the new era of college sports, rosters never feel set until it’s time to actually play. There could be a roster change for the Kentucky football program in the future.

In December, Matt Ponatoski became Will Stein‘s first high school signee, putting pen to paper and officially becoming a Wildcat the day after Stein officially accepted the job in Lexington. Despite the coaching change, the two had a relationship from his time at Oregon, so it made plenty of sense to stick with the Wildcats. Now, Ponatoski has another decision to make.

The MLB Draft is on July 11. While last summer was filled with football buzz, this summer has featured plenty of baseball talk around Ponatoski, who pitches and plays infield. He was hitting the mid-90s consistently while leading Moeller to the state title game last week.

As the Kentucky football team hits the weight room, Ponatoski is preparing to hit the road. He’s one of a few Kentucky baseball commits who earned an invitation to next week’s MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix. He recently went on the record to say, “I want to be a professional baseball player and that’s been my dream since I was a little kid.”

Ponatoski will be right on the fringe, forced to make a difficult decision between college baseball and football or the Minor League route. He could be one of the last ones to do it. Major League Baseball recently proposed removing high school prospects from draft consideration. While Ponatoski mulls his future, he’s receiving support from his coaches.

“For any of our guys, in terms of something like (the draft), is he and his family are going to make the best decision for him,” offensive coordinator Joe Sloan recently said on KSR.

“We’re going to do a great job for Kentucky football every single day, and showing up for the guys. Then as Matt makes his decision and what he needs to do, we’ll be all in because he’ll be a member of the Kentucky football team. So, whatever that is, I mean, I think that’s all we can do… some of it’s out of our control, and so we just include him in what he can, and then we wait and see.”

If Ponatoski plays for Kentucky this fall, he could be QB2. If not, this new coaching staff is pretty good at finding and developing quarterbacks.

Hear More from Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.