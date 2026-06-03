Kentucky Football Tailgaters are Losing a Parking Garage in 2026

It’s hard to drive near the University of Kentucky campus without encountering some type of construction project. Those projects will cause Kentucky football fans to experience some minor changes when they go to park for games at Kroger Field this fall.

Albert B. Chandler Hospital is expanding its footprint. To accommodate approximately 1,400 more beds, the hospital needs its own utility plant. That plant will be located on the corner of University and Cooper Drive, right across from the UK Intramural Fields.

In mid-June, traffic flow will change on University, putting all vehicles on one side of the road. In mid-July, 800 parking spaces are going away. This is where Kentucky football fans need to pay attention.

The University Drive garage, referred to on yellow parking passes as PS #1, will be demolished in mid-July to make way for the hospital’s new utility plant. PS #1 primarily served as the parking structure for gameday employees, like the Blue Coats, and members of the media. Almost everyone who regularly uses PS #1 for Kentucky football games will be moved to PS #7, the garage that’s being expanded on Sports Center Drive, near the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. Some Kentucky football fans will also be eligible for parking upgrades after losing their old garage.

Orange Lot Construction Won’t Impact Tailgaters

The hospital construction project will be the primary disruptor on the south side of campus. However, the University of Kentucky is anticipating another new building along Nicholasville Road.

The FDA will begin constructing a new building near the corner of Alumni and Nicholasville. When? Your guess is as good as mine. The new building will expand into the Orange Lot footprint. Kentucky started preparing for this project years ago, and in 2024, began limiting spaces sold. If the FDA finally starts tearing up the Orange Lot this summer, zero Kentucky football tailgaters will be impacted.

Kentucky has the Best Parking Setup in the SEC

Any time a tailgater’s routine is rearranged by changes at the university, it strikes a chord. Many Kentucky season ticket holders were forced to move from their spots a decade ago during the most recent stadium renovation. More tailgaters may have to move from their parking spot if plans to construct an entertainment district move forward.

Change is hard, but no matter how much Kentucky changes, you won’t find a more convenient parking and tailgating experience in the SEC.

South Carolina is one of the few schools with a similar parking capacity in close proximity to the stadium, but the nearby fairgrounds create a traffic chokehold that gives drivers headaches. Schools like Florida charge fans just for the right to park in official lots. Most SEC schools squeeze people into grassy areas on hillsides scattered throughout campus. Mississippi State is one of the few schools that can compete with Kentucky, allowing folks to use grassy areas in Starkville to get near Davis Wade Stadium.

More changes to Kentucky football parking will probably happen down the road, creating headaches for some, but ahead of the 2026 season, only a few folks will be impacted. Everyone else can start preparing to set up their spots in August for Will Stein‘s first season in Lexington.