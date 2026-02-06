Kentucky football takes us on a trip down memory lane with Will Stein

Will Stein is living out a dream.

Kentucky’s new head football coach grew up a “die-hard fan” of the Wildcats, attending every home game at what used to be known as Commonwealth Stadium. The 36-year-old saw plenty of ups and downs along the way, but the UK Sports Video team smartly decided to have him reflect on only the good times.

In a new video, Stein takes a trip down memory lane to look back on highlights from his childhood idols, Tim Couch and Derek Abney, along with the late Jared Lorenzen, who he called “one of my all-time favorite football players at any level.” Stein has plenty of fond memories as a young Wildcat from watching the likes of Craig Yeast, Andre Woodson, Jacob Tamme, Rafael Little, and Wesley Woodyard wear the blue and white.

It’s almost time to make some memories of your own, coach.

