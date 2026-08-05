Kentucky Football to Host "Meet the Team Day"

As the Kentucky football team prepares to make its debut with Will Stein against Youngstown State on Sept. 5, the program is opening its doors to Big Blue Nation.

The program announced that “Meet the Team Day” will be Saturday, August 15 at Nutter Field House. What exactly is “Meet the Team Day”? We will receive more details in the coming days.

I cannot tell you when the Kentucky Football Fan Day tradition started, but I can tell you that I vividly recall watching Jared Lorenzen strut down the middle of the Commonwealth Stadium turf before fans flocked to receive their autographs circa 2002. Admittedly, I did not wait in line to receive their John Hancock’s. It was simply too long.

Much has changed in the sport of college football since BBN lined up for signatures at the original Fan Day.

Upon the dawn of the NIL era, autograph sessions were eliminated. Those signatures are now a valuable financial asset for individual players. Some have struck NIL deals with trading card companies and cannot flood the market with their signature.

In recent years, Mark Stoops hosted Kentucky Football Fan Day on the first Saturday practice of fall camp. A light practice with just helmets and shoulder pads, you’d expect a few hundred people on the sidelines at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility practice fields. It’s unlikely that you will be able to see the team practice on “Meet the Team Day.” It’s the same day Kentucky is expected to host its first fall camp scrimmage.

The Kentucky football program has undergone drastic offseason changes. There have been big ones and small ones. This is another tweak from Stein. Thankfully, the team is still embracing BBN with a public event, but exactly what will that look like? That’s still to be determined. No matter what is, KSR will see you at Meet the Team Day on August 15.

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