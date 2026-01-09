Kentucky's Top Offensive Tackle Transfer Portal Target Commits to Florida State

Kentucky must rebuild its offensive line. The Wildcats need five new starters following Eric Wolford‘s two-year stint in Lexington. Another top target in the transfer portal has decided to play elsewhere.

Xavier Chaplin announced on Friday morning that he will play for Florida State. He started in all 12 games for Auburn last fall. It’s on the heels of a two-year run as a starter at Virginia Tech.

After entering the transfer portal, Kentucky secured the first visit. Chaplin was all smiles the following day during his time in Tallahassee. It ultimately resulted in a commitment for the Noles.

This is not the first potential starting left tackle Kentucky aggressively recruited. Kentucky previously pursued Tyree Adams, LSU’s starting offensive tackle in 2025. Despite Joe Sloan‘s connections and a visit to Lexington, Texas A&M ultimately secured the commitment.

Finding starting offensive tackles in the transfer portal is not for the faint of heart. One of the most sought-after positions, there is a high demand and a limited supply, creating a high-stakes bidding war. From our understanding, Kentucky was willing to play ball and pony up, but could not get it either player to sign on the dotted line.

The Wildcats now have a week to find at least one potential starting offensive tackle, probably two. There aren’t any clear and obvious targets in the transfer portal with power conference experience. Kentucky may have to dip into the lower ranks, unless there’s an offensive tackle from a College Football Playoff team who wants to see what life is like with Will Stein and Cutter Leftwich in Lexington.

Players from CFP teams will have two weeks to enter the transfer portal once their season ends. However, the drop/add date at Kentucky is Friday, Jan. 16. The coaching staff may be able to work with the university to make an exception for a late addition, but that is the effective transfer portal deadline for Kentucky.

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe. Come join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.