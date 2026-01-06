Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Big Board

After collecting data for four days, KSR has accumulated enough intel to cultivate a big board with the top Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Targets. Allow me to dish on each position, and forgive me if things have changed by the time this is published and the time you are reading this.

Quarterback

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State — This is the big fish. Kentucky has a seat at the table. As transfer portal dominoes fall, expect Kentucky to remain in the mix until the finish line. LSU is currently the Cats’ top competition for the top-ranked transfer portal quarterback. He arrived in Baton Rouge for a visit on Monday afternoon.

Other Names to Watch — Kentucky needs more than one quarterback. There’s currently only one on the roster for spring practice. Elon’s Landen Clark just wrapped up a visit to Kentucky and Auburn’s Ashton Daniels is expected on campus later this week. More names will emerge if Kentucky loses out on the Sam Leavitt sweepstakes.

Running Back

CJ Baxter, Texas — The former five-star talent visited Kentucky hours after the transfer portal opened. The Cats are in a good spot, even though he scheduled a visit to Colorado at the same time his buddy DeAndre Moore is in Boulder. The Buffs have already secured commitments from two transfer portal tailbacks.

Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma — Kentucky received the first visit on Sunday, with trips to LSU and Arkansas on the horizon. He averaged about 10 carries a game as a freshman and junior, but opted to redshirt during his fourth season at Oklahoma to get one more crack at college football elsewhere.

Other Names to Watch — Kentucky lost three running backs from last year’s room and only added one high schooler. James Jones averaged nearly 10 yards per carry last fall as a 900+ yard rusher at Delaware State. Jeremiah Coney played sparingly at Virginia Tech and has reportedly scheduled a visit to Kentucky for later this week.

Wide Receiver

DeAndre Moore, Texas — One of the most coveted pass-catchers in the transfer portal made a surprise visit on Friday night, cancelling plans at Ole Miss to come to Kentucky. That’s a step in the right direction, but this recruitment feels like one that will involve a few twists and turns. Colorado, Louisville, and Ohio State are Kentucky’s top competition for the former Blue Chip talent, who initially committed to Scott Satterfield out of high school.

Malcolm Simmons, Auburn — Another former four-star talent, Simmons was a consistent contributor, but he really showed his talent once Hugh Freeze was fired. Arkansas got the first visit, and Texas A&M is expected to get one as well. Expect this explosive playmaker to keep his cards close to the vest.

UPDATE: We just learned that Simmons is in Lexington tonight for his visit to Kentucky.

Tony Diaz, UTRGV — The Southland Conference Freshman of the Year is a productive pass-catcher who took a trip to Illinois. Recruited by Joe Price, he’s expected to arrive at Kentucky tonight before a stop at Iowa.

Other Names to Watch — Prior to the opening of the transfer portal, Syracuse’s Darrell Gill was reportedly receiving interest from the Cats, but the 6-3 pass-catcher has maintained a low profile in free agency. Jayce Brown is a big name in the transfer portal who initially planned a trip to Kentucky, but nothing has been set in stone. Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU, and Georgia visits have been scheduled.

Offensive Line

Coleton Price, Baylor — Committed

Xavier Chaplin, Auburn — Before earning the nod as starting left tackle for the Tigers in 2025, he was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech. He did not enter the transfer portal until Monday evening, but it’s clear he’s a top priority for the Cats. Jacob Polacheck reports the two sides will talk tonight before Chaplin travels to Lexington for a visit on Tuesday.

Tyree Adams, LSU — The Tigers’ starting left tackle is one of the most coveted on the market. Kentucky got the first visit. He’s at Texas A&M on Monday. Other schools are interested, but it feels like a two-horse race for one of the highest-ranked offensive tackles in the transfer portal.

Cason Henry, South Carolina — The right tackle starter was in Lexington on day one, but he’s dealt with injuries throughout his career. He underwent shoulder surgery in October that ended his season prematurely.

Wilkin Formby, Alabama — Started in every game for Alabama in 2025, moving from right tackle to right guard about halfway through the season. Like so many other offensive tackles, Kentucky is competing against Texas A&M and LSU.

Olaus Alinen, Alabama — A former top-200 talent, the physically gifted athlete was never able to crack the starting rotation in Tuscaloosa. He took a visit to Kentucky before traveling to Auburn.

Delvin Morris, Akron — The interior offensive lineman played center at Akron but could also slide over to guard. He visited during opening weekend. He spoke with Jacob Polacheck after the visit.

Other Names to Watch — Carius Curne is another high-profile name from LSU who got a late start into the transfer portal. Ory Williams was on Kentucky’s radar, but is trending elsewhere.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Defensive Line

For this exercise, I am lumping in all of the pass-rushers with the defensive linemen. No need to split hairs.

Antonio O’Berry, Gardner-Webb — Committed

Ahmad Breaux, LSU — Committed

Hunter Osborne, Virginia — The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder started his career at Alabama before emerging into a starting role in Charlottesville. He’s a space-eater in the trenches, something Kentucky needs after losing all of its nose guards from last year’s team.

Jamarrion Harkless, Purdue — A Frederick Douglass product, he spent the last three years in West Lafayette, starting in every game in 2025. There is a transfer portal battle brewing between Kentucky and Louisville, but they aren’t the only ones involved. He is at Wisconsin on Monday and is expected at Nebraska on Tuesday.

Markus Strong, Oklahoma — The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman played sparingly for the Sooners, who had one of the most dominant DLs in college football, but has two years of eligibility remaining. After visiting Kentucky on Sunday, he has a trip to Arkansas on the docket. Clemson and Oklahoma State are also kicking the tires.

Kamauryn Morgan, Baylor — The former four-star talent was the top-ranked player in Baylor’s 2025 recruiting class. He played in ten games as a true freshman. Now the EDGE is working to visit Kentucky, SMU, Cal, Virginia Tech, and Texas A&M.

Tae Woody, ULM — The 6-3, 290-pounder started his career at Florida State, then bounced to UAB before landing in Monroe. He’s back in the transfer portal for the fourth straight year and has visits schedule with Memphis and Kentucky on Jan. 7.

Other Names to Watch — West Georgia DL Kourtney Kelly has a trip to Kentucky planned for later this week. Kentucky native Austin Alexander is a transfer portal name of note. Tulane EDGE Jordan Norman has Kentucky as an option, but he’ll likely follow Sumrall to Florida. Temple’s Khalil Poteat is another we’re monitoring.

Linebacker

Tavion Wallace, Arkansas — Committed

Robert Woodyard, Auburn — Another high-profile name who arrived at Kentucky during opening weekend, Woodyard was a productive starter at inside linebacker on The Plains. A plug-and-play option, UK isn’t the only school prioritizing Woodyard. Missouri is making a move in this transfer portal recruitment.

Defensive Back

Hasaan Sykes, Western Carolina — Committed

Renick Dorilas, Rutgers — Ranked by Rivals as a 4-star recruit in the class of 2025, Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong report the New Jersey cornerback is expected to be at Kentucky on Wednesday. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Cobey Sellers, Texas A&M — The former Top-300 recruit redshirted last fall in College Station. Kentucky got the cornerback’s first visit, and it’s unclear if any more are on the horizon. He had a lot of nice things to say about Jay Bateman following his time in Lexington.

Jordan Castell, Florida — The safety has been starting in the SEC since his second game in a Gator uniform. An experienced playmaker in the league, Ole Miss got the first visit before he made his way to Kentucky on Monday. He’s also expected at LSU later this week. Jay Bateman was on the Gators’ coaching staff when Castell was a true freshman.

Others to Watch: Iowa State CB Quentin Taylor was working on a visit to Kentucky when the transfer portal initially opened. Northern Colorado S Cam Chapa and Wyoming CB Tyrese Boss have also been in contact with the Kentucky coaching staff.