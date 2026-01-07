Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Big Board (Jan. 6 Update)

It was an eventful day in the transfer portal for the Kentucky football program. There are now ten players committed to suit up for the Wildcats in 2026, and that number is growing. We’ve got the latest on Kentucky’s new additions, upcoming visitors, and a breakdown of every position .

New Kentucky Commitments — 4*

*It’s technically five roster spots because we learned that Nasir Addison has removed his name from the transfer portal. After spending two years as primarily a special teams player, he showed promise during a redshirt 2025 season at cornerback.

Aaron Gates was the first off the board. The former Florida nickel has flashed all-conference potential, but has struggled to stay healthy. The outstanding athlete has two years to play at UK.

Jovantae Barnes is the first skill player to commit to the Cats. The former Oklahoma Sooner averaged about 10 carries a game as a freshman and junior, tallying 1,281 yards and 12 touchdowns during his 3+ years in Norman. 2026 will be his final season of college football.

One complete surprise came from OG Max Anderson. He was a name know one was talking about when he committed to the Cats after spending a couple of years at Tennessee. The Texas native was a former Blue Chip recruit who could develop into a start.

The final addition of the day just broke within the hour, thanks to our pal Jacob Polacheck. Jamarrion Harkless is transferring from Purdue to Kentucky. The Frederick Douglass product was the Boilers’ starting nose guard last fall. He turned down Louisville, Nebraska, and Wisconsin to be a Cat.

Off the Board

Hunter Osborne, Virginia — The defensive lineman committed to Arkansas after visiting Kentucky.

James Jones, Delaware State — Once the Cats got Barnes, the writing was on the wall. After garnering Power Conference interest, Jones is making the move to New Mexico State.

Cason Henry, South Carolina — Kentucky hosted him for a visit, but this recruitment is not expected to go much farther.

Jayce Brown, Kansas State — Kentucky was reportedly a school he planned on visiting, but nothing ever materialized before the productive pass-catcher committed to LSU.

Quentin Taylor, Iowa State — Similar to Brown, Kentucky was mentioned as a potential school to host him for a visit, but the cornerback committed to Miss. State before ever lining up anything to Lexington.

Two Former LSU OL — Carius Curne (Ole Miss) and Ory Williams (Tennessee) were potential offensive line options who ultimately never got to Lexington for visits.

Quarterback

Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame — Committed (Bio Blast, Player Comp)

Landen Clark, Elon — He had nearly 3,000 total yards and 29 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman. Clark gave a glowing review of his visit to Kentucky in a conversation with KSR Plus.

Tre Guerra, Tyler JUCO — Kentucky had been in contact with the top-ranked JUCO quarterback before officially issuing an offer on Tuesday. Plenty of other schools decided to get in the sweepstakes recently, too: Texas Tech, Florida State, and Arkansas.

Running Back

Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma — Committed

CJ Baxter, Texas — The former five-star talent visited Kentucky hours after the transfer portal opened. The Cats are in a good spot, even though he is expected to visit Colorado tomorrow. The Buffs have already secured commitments from two transfer portal tailbacks. This feels like the last big hurdle for the Cats.

Other Names to Watch — Jeremiah Coney played sparingly at Virginia Tech. He was reportedly scheduled to visit Kentucky today, right around the time Barnes committed to Kentucky. The Cats have room for at least one more running back, and Baxter is the top option.

Wide Receiver

DeAndre Moore, Texas — One of the most coveted pass-catchers in the transfer portal made a surprise visit on Friday night, cancelling plans at Ole Miss to come to Kentucky. All insider intel indicates that UK is in an excellent position ahead of his visit to Colorado on Wednesday. Hopefully, the shine of Coach Prime’s program has worn off enough for Kentucky to secure this explosive playmaker.

Malcolm Simmons, Auburn — Another former four-star talent, Simmons is an explosive playmaker who ended the season with consecutive 140+ yard games. He arrived in Lexington for his visit to Kentucky on Monday night. After visiting Arkansas, he’s expected to take one final visit to Texas A&M before making a decision.

Tony Diaz, UTRGV — The Southland Conference Freshman of the Year is a productive pass-catcher who took trips to Illinois and Iowa. Recruited by Joe Price, he wrapped up his trip to Kentucky on Tuesday.

Other Names to Watch — Prior to the opening of the transfer portal, Syracuse’s Darrell Gill was reportedly receiving interest from the Cats, but the 6-3 pass-catcher has maintained a low profile in free agency.

Offensive Line

Coleton Price, Baylor — Committed

Max Anderson, Tennessee — Committed

Tyree Adams, LSU — The Tigers’ starting left tackle is one of the most coveted on the market. Kentucky got the first visit. He wrapped up his visit to Texas A&M, but the Aggies have their eyes set on a few other offensive tackles, including Jacarrius Peak, a Top 10 overall player in the transfer portal. Other schools may get involved, but KSR will be watching out for news on Wednesday.

Olaus Alinen, Alabama — A former top-200 talent who played offensive guard, he took visits to Auburn and Kentucky over the last 48 hours. Kentucky is in a good position to land a potential starting guard.

Xavier Chaplin, Auburn — Before earning the nod as starting left tackle for the Tigers in 2025, he was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech. Chaplin was expected to arrive in Lexington for a visit on Tuesday. We’ll see if Kentucky can make a big enough move before Florida State tries to get him to Tallahassee.

Wilkin Formby, Alabama — Started in every game for Alabama in 2025, moving from right tackle to right guard about halfway through the season. Like so many other offensive tackles, Kentucky is competing against Texas A&M and LSU. His recruitment has been quiet since he entered the transfer portal, making LSU one to watch.

Delvin Morris, Akron — The interior offensive lineman played center at Akron but could also slide over to guard. He visited during opening weekend. He spoke with Jacob Polacheck after the visit.

Defensive Line

For this exercise, I am lumping in all of the pass-rushers with the defensive linemen. No need to split hairs.

Antonio O’Berry, Gardner-Webb — Committed

Ahmad Breaux, LSU — Committed

Jamarrion Harkless, Purdue — Committed

Markus Strong, Oklahoma — The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle sounded mightily impressed with his visit to Kentucky. Clemson and Oklahoma State are also kicking the tires. He spent his Tuesday night at Arkansas. It could be between the Cats and the Hogs.

Kourtney Kelly, West Georgia — After wrapping up a visit to Clemson, Kelly will be in Lexington on Wednesday, then take a trip to Mississippi State before making a final decision.

Kamauryn Morgan, Baylor — The former four-star talent was the top-ranked player in Baylor’s 2025 recruiting class. He played in ten games as a true freshman. Now the EDGE is working to visit Kentucky, SMU, Cal, Virginia Tech, and Texas A&M.

Tae Woody, ULM — The 6-3, 290-pounder started his career at Florida State, then bounced to UAB before landing in Monroe. He’s back in the transfer portal for the fourth straight year and has visits schedule with Memphis and Kentucky on Jan. 7.

Other Names to Watch — Tulane EDGE Jordan Norman has Kentucky as an option, but he’ll likely follow Sumrall to Florida. Temple’s Khalil Poteat is another we’re monitoring.

Linebacker

Tavion Wallace, Arkansas — Committed

Isaiah Chisom, UCLA — After tallying 150+ tackles for the Bruins and Oregon State over the last two years, he hit the transfer portal again. Chisom was at Rutgers on Tuesday. He’ll be at Kentucky tomorrow, followed by trips to Georgia Tech and Arizona State.

Kris Jones, Georgia — The former Top-200 linebacker from the DMV played sparingly during his two seasons in Athens. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining and was slated to visit Kentucky today.

Defensive Back

Hasaan Sykes, Western Carolina — Committed

Aaron Gates, Florida — Committed

Renick Dorilas, Rutgers — Ranked by Rivals as a 4-star recruit in the class of 2025, Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong report the New Jersey cornerback is expected to be at Kentucky on Wednesday. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Jordan Castell, Florida — The safety has been starting in the SEC since his second game in a Gator uniform. An experienced playmaker in the league, Ole Miss got the first visit before he made his way to Kentucky on Monday. He’s also expected at LSU later this week. Jay Bateman was on the Gators’ coaching staff when Castell was a true freshman.