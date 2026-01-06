Kentucky Football Transfer Portal Big Board (Monday Night Update)

The first voluminous KSR Transfer Portal Big Board was dated in about one hour. It was an eventful Monday night, headlined by the addition of Kenny Minchey as the Wildcats’ next quarterback. That wasn’t the only big news of the day that has shaken up where things stand for the Cats. A brief snyopsis before we run through all of the noteworthy names.

Off the Board — Robert Woodyard was arguably the Cats’ top choice at linebacker, but the former Auburn Tiger committed to Missouri on Monday night. Cobey Sellers visited Kentucky, but Hasaan Sykes may have taken his spot at cornerback. Sellers will transfer from A&M to Vanderbilt.

Big-Time Addition to the Board — Vince Marrow tried to recruit Tegra Tshabola to Kentucky for years. He committed to Ohio State as an offensive tackle, but was moved to right guard, where he started for the last two seasons, including the Buckeyes’ run to a National Championship. He’s expected to visit on Wednesday, with a trip to Auburn also on the docket.

Moore Positive Vibes — See what I did there? According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, the Wildcats are in a good position for WR DeAndre Moore and RB CJ Baxter. The big hurdle is a visit for both to Colorado on Wednesday.

Two More Additions to the Big Board — Rutgers cornerback Renick Dorilas (Wednesday) and Georgia linebacker Kris Jones (Tuesday) have scheduled visits to Kentucky.

Quarterback

Kenny Minchey, Notre Dame — Committed (Bio Blast, Player Comp)

Other Names to Watch — Kentucky needs more than one quarterback. After Ashton Daniels committed to Florida State, Elon’s Landen Clark is a quality, viable option as QB2.

Running Back

CJ Baxter, Texas — The former five-star talent visited Kentucky hours after the transfer portal opened. The Cats are in a good spot, even though he scheduled a visit to Colorado at the same time his buddy DeAndre Moore is in Boulder. The Buffs have already secured commitments from two transfer portal tailbacks.

Jovantae Barnes, Oklahoma — Kentucky received the first visit on Sunday, with trips to LSU and Arkansas on the horizon. He averaged about 10 carries a game as a freshman and junior, but opted to redshirt during his fourth season at Oklahoma to get one more crack at college football elsewhere.

Other Names to Watch — Kentucky lost three running backs from last year’s room and only added one high schooler. James Jones averaged nearly 10 yards per carry last fall as a 900+ yard rusher at Delaware State. Jeremiah Coney played sparingly at Virginia Tech and has reportedly scheduled a visit to Kentucky for later this week.

Wide Receiver

DeAndre Moore, Texas — One of the most coveted pass-catchers in the transfer portal made a surprise visit on Friday night, cancelling plans at Ole Miss to come to Kentucky. That’s a step in the right direction, but this recruitment feels like one that will involve a few twists and turns. Colorado, Louisville, and Ohio State are Kentucky’s top competition for the former Blue Chip talent, who initially committed to Scott Satterfield out of high school.

Malcolm Simmons, Auburn — Another former four-star talent, Simmons was a consistent contributor, but he really showed his talent once Hugh Freeze was fired. Arkansas got the first visit, and Texas A&M is expected to get one as well. The explosive playmaker arrived in Lexington for his visit to Kentucky on Monday night.

Tony Diaz, UTRGV — The Southland Conference Freshman of the Year is a productive pass-catcher who took a trip to Illinois. Recruited by Joe Price, he was expected to arrive at Kentucky tonight before a stop at Iowa.

Other Names to Watch — Prior to the opening of the transfer portal, Syracuse’s Darrell Gill was reportedly receiving interest from the Cats, but the 6-3 pass-catcher has maintained a low profile in free agency. Jayce Brown is a big name in the transfer portal who initially planned a trip to Kentucky, but nothing has been set in stone. Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU, and Georgia visits have been scheduled.

Offensive Line

Coleton Price, Baylor — Committed

Xavier Chaplin, Auburn — Before earning the nod as starting left tackle for the Tigers in 2025, he was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech. He did not enter the transfer portal until Monday evening, but it’s clear he’s a top priority for the Cats. Jacob Polacheck reports Chaplin travels to Lexington for a visit on Tuesday. Florida State is also trying to get him to Tallahassee for a visit.

Tyree Adams, LSU — The Tigers’ starting left tackle is one of the most coveted on the market. Kentucky got the first visit. He’s at Texas A&M on Monday. Other schools are interested, but it feels like a two-horse race for one of the highest-ranked offensive tackles in the transfer portal.

Cason Henry, South Carolina — The right tackle starter was in Lexington on day one, but he’s dealt with injuries throughout his career. He underwent shoulder surgery in October that ended his season prematurely.

Wilkin Formby, Alabama — Started in every game for Alabama in 2025, moving from right tackle to right guard about halfway through the season. Like so many other offensive tackles, Kentucky is competing against Texas A&M and LSU.

Olaus Alinen, Alabama — A former top-200 talent, the physically gifted athlete was never able to crack the starting rotation in Tuscaloosa. He took a visit to Kentucky before traveling to Auburn.

Delvin Morris, Akron — The interior offensive lineman played center at Akron but could also slide over to guard. He visited during opening weekend. He spoke with Jacob Polacheck after the visit.

Other Names to Watch — Carius Curne is another high-profile name from LSU who got a late start into the transfer portal. Ory Williams was on Kentucky’s radar, but is trending elsewhere.

Defensive Line

For this exercise, I am lumping in all of the pass-rushers with the defensive linemen. No need to split hairs.

Antonio O’Berry, Gardner-Webb — Committed

Ahmad Breaux, LSU — Committed

Hunter Osborne, Virginia — The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder started his career at Alabama before emerging into a starting role in Charlottesville. He’s a space-eater in the trenches, something Kentucky needs after losing all of its nose guards from last year’s team.

Jamarrion Harkless, Purdue — A Frederick Douglass product, he spent the last three years in West Lafayette, starting in every game in 2025. There is a transfer portal battle brewing between Kentucky and Louisville, but they aren’t the only ones involved. He is at Wisconsin on Monday and is expected at Nebraska on Tuesday.

Markus Strong, Oklahoma — The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman played sparingly for the Sooners, who had one of the most dominant DLs in college football, but has two years of eligibility remaining. After visiting Kentucky on Sunday, he has a trip to Arkansas on the docket. Clemson and Oklahoma State are also kicking the tires.

Kamauryn Morgan, Baylor — The former four-star talent was the top-ranked player in Baylor’s 2025 recruiting class. He played in ten games as a true freshman. Now the EDGE is working to visit Kentucky, SMU, Cal, Virginia Tech, and Texas A&M.

Tae Woody, ULM — The 6-3, 290-pounder started his career at Florida State, then bounced to UAB before landing in Monroe. He’s back in the transfer portal for the fourth straight year and has visits schedule with Memphis and Kentucky on Jan. 7.

Other Names to Watch — West Georgia DL Kourtney Kelly has a trip to Kentucky planned for later this week. Kentucky native Austin Alexander is a transfer portal name of note. Tulane EDGE Jordan Norman has Kentucky as an option, but he’ll likely follow Sumrall to Florida. Temple’s Khalil Poteat is another we’re monitoring.

Linebacker

Tavion Wallace, Arkansas — Committed

Kris Jones, Georgia — The former Top-200 linebacker from the DMV played sparingly during his two seasons in Athens. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining and is expected to visit Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Defensive Back

Hasaan Sykes, Western Carolina — Committed

Renick Dorilas, Rutgers — Ranked by Rivals as a 4-star recruit in the class of 2025, Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong report the New Jersey cornerback is expected to be at Kentucky on Wednesday. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Jordan Castell, Florida — The safety has been starting in the SEC since his second game in a Gator uniform. An experienced playmaker in the league, Ole Miss got the first visit before he made his way to Kentucky on Monday. He’s also expected at LSU later this week. Jay Bateman was on the Gators’ coaching staff when Castell was a true freshman.

Others to Watch: Iowa State CB Quentin Taylor was working on a visit to Kentucky when the transfer portal initially opened. Northern Colorado S Cam Chapa and Wyoming CB Tyrese Boss have also been in contact with the Kentucky coaching staff.