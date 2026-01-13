Kentucky adds another QB to 2026 roster

The Kentucky football program continues to add pieces to the roster via the transfer portal. A massive build is getting closer to the finish line. Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan addressed depth at a critical position on Monday night.

Florida Atlantic quarterback transfer Carson Cruver is now a member of Will Stein‘s football program.

The Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic Academy product spent three seasons at FAU playing for head coaches Tom Herman and Zach Kittley. Carson Cruver appeared in two total games during his time in Boca Raton. Cruver will be a redshirt junior in 2026 with two years of eligibility remaining.

Carson Cruver’s commitment post indicates that he is joining the Kentucky program as a preferred walk-on (PWO). However, the status of those roster staples is different in 2026. The expansion to 105 scholarships was supposed to eliminate walk-ons. However, programs can divvy out split scholarships. That could be where walk-ons end up in this new era of the sport.

The latest roster addition will join a position room that includes Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey, Marshall transfer JacQai Long, and returnee Brennen Ward for the spring semester at the University of Kentucky.

Kentucky transfer commits