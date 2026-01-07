Kentucky Transfer Portal Target Commits to Texas A&M

Sometimes the transfer portal feels like one giant arms race. The dollars and cents don’t make any sense because we don’t know the specifics. One thing we do know is that the schools in Texas are throwing a lot of money at players. That’s hard to beat. Unfortunately, Kentucky just got beaten by one of those programs.

The Wildcats were in a two-horse race with Texas A&M for Tyree Adams. The LSU offensive tackle started the first eight games before he was sidelined for more than a month with an injury. He returned for the final two games of the year and only allowed 11 pressures in nine games. On3 ranked Adams among the 15 best offensive tackles in the transfer portal.

Kentucky received the first visit. He wrapped up a trip to College Station on Tuesday. A decision was quickly made soon after. Instead of following Joe Sloan to Lexington, Adams will transfer to Texas A&M.

Wednesday felt like a day to receive more clarity on the Big Board. Most early visits have been completed. Now, it’s time to get into decision mode.

Offensive tackle is a position of need, and the Wildcats’ options have been narrowed. Xavier Chaplin is the top target. A former Third Team All-American at Virginia Tech, he has 30+ career starts, including 12 at Auburn last fall. Chaplin was on campus on Tuesday. Adams’s decision may push Kentucky to move quickly to get a commitment before Florida State convinces the left tackle to take a visit to Tallahassee.

Former Alabama OL Wilkin Formby is another option at offensive tackle, but his transfer portal recruitment has been pretty quiet. That’s how Eric Wolford operates, and the current LSU offensive line coach recruited Formby at Alabama. That’s something to consider.

Kentucky needs offensive tackles. The soon the Wildcats lock one up, the better.

Offensive Linemen in the Fold

The Wildcats have added a starting-caliber center and two other interior offensive linemen. The two guards who will likely compete for a starting spot. Kentucky is building the Big Blue Wall from the inside out.

