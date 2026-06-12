Kentucky football is trending to land a pair of 4-star recruits

The Will Stein recruiting heater doesn’t appear to be cooling down anytime soon.

If Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class stopped as is, it would already be considered one of the school’s best. Rivals has it ranked No. 22 nationally and No. 9 in the SEC with 23 commits on board, seven of them considered four-star talents. But Stein wants even more. He has the Wildcats trending to add not one, but two more four-star high school prospects.

On Friday afternoon, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith logged RPM picks in favor of four-star linebacker Sean Fox choosing Kentucky. Smith actually flipped his pick from Clemson, which he plugged in on Thursday. Fox is coming off an official visit last weekend to UK.

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound product of Indianapolis (IN) Warren Central, Fox is ranked No. 257 overall in the 2027 cycle by the Rivals Industry Ranking. There is no official timeline for an announcement, but the feeling is that one could come sooner rather than later. Fox has also taken OVs to Georgia and Clemson. He was scheduled to visit Notre Dame this weekend, but that trip has been called off.

Fox’s older brother, Steven Fox, is a JUCO defensive back at Hocking College. He was also in Lexington this past weekend. If Fox were to choose UK, he’d become the third-highest-ranked commit on board.

But he’s not the only one inching closer to choosing Kentucky. Wide receiver Tyler Fryman, a Bluegrass native out of Fort Mitchell (KY) Beechwood, is also seriously considering the Wildcats. After KSR’s Adam Luckett logged an RPM pick on Thursday predicting Fryman to land in Lexington, that puts him at six picks calling for a commitment to Kentucky.

Fryman (who is still technically committed to Louisville baseball) was scheduled to take his official visit with UK this weekend. But in the wake of Nic Smith’s tragic passing, Stein has called off all visits. That being said, other UK commits who were on campus last weekend, including four-star QB Jake Nawrot, made sure to go watch Fryman play baseball in the state tournament. He’s ranked No. 194 overall in the 2027 class with real potential to be a WR1 caliber player in college.

Like Fox, there is no timeline for a decision from Fryman. But if he does end up choosing the ‘Cats, he’d become the second-highest-ranked commit to join the fold. Stein continues to cook before ever coaching a game at UK.