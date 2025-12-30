Kentucky WR Troy Stellato to Enter Transfer Portal

With college football free agency on the horizon, more and more players are announcing transfer portal moves. The latest is the eighth for the Kentucky football program.

On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Troy Stellato plans to enter the transfer portal. He’s expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.

Stellato has 66 career receptions for 604 yards and two touchdowns. Most of those came during his time at Clemson. The South Florida native’s best season was in 2023 when he hauled in 38 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown. He ended that season with four receptions for 42 yards against Kentucky in the Gator Bowl.

The slot receiver has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. That injury-prone tag followed him to Kentucky, where he only appeared in four games, catching one pass for four years against Texas. Stellato also lined up to return a few punts, but his one season in Lexington was unremarkable.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Friday, Jan. 2, but so far, we know of eight players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason once it does. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

