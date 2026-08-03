Stein: Kentucky Looking to Enhance Roster Following on 5-for-5 Ruling

The college sports world is experiencing an unexpected wrinkle ahead of the 2026-27 academic calendar. Athletes who thought their careers were over have received new life in the NCAA, and it’s an avenue Will Stein and the Kentucky football program are exploring.

In June, the NCAA established a new 5-for-5 rule, standardizing eligibility by giving all athletes five years to compete in five seasons of athletics. When the ruling was established, it did not retroactively go into effect for the class of 2022. A Colorado judge issued an injunction on Friday night, creating chaos across the country.

For the first 24-48 hours, it felt like a new transfer portal was created. Alex Afari was among the many players who shared that he will explore a chance to return for a fifth year of college football. A return to Kentucky is on the table for the former starting linebacker. Stein was asked if the Wildcats will be seeking out any last-minute roster additions.

“We are looking to enhance our roster all the time through high school recruiting, portal recruiting, junior college,” Stein said on Monday. “If there’s a five-for-five option that we believe that can make us better, we’re going to attack it full force.”

Details are still unclear on what can be done. The NCAA vowed to file an expedited appeal. The judge also clarified the injunction, effectively pausing players from entering the transfer portal and eliminating pro players who signed contracts from the free agency pool.

“I think it’s still a wait-and-see,” said the Kentucky head coach. “People are not quick to act just because it’s something that’s reported on Twitter. And there’s some judges that are ruling in favor of student athletes getting their fifth year back. But anytime that we can enhance our roster, I’m going to be full steam ahead.”

Fall camp kicks off on Thursday. The Kentucky football front office did not anticipate adding more players this late in the game. Can they carve out space on the roster and finance an addition?

“It’s just still early in that whole process. I think everybody’s figuring out across college football. I don’t think it’s as black and white as it might seem. There’s a lot of court rulings that still happen and injunctions and all those fancy words that you know I’m still trying to figure out what it all means. But yeah, I mean we’ll attack those issues when they arise,” he said.

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