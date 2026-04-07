Kentucky forward Andrija Jelavic has entered the transfer portal, he tells KSR.

The 6-11, 225-pound sophomore out of Croatia averaged 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.4 steals in 15.6 minutes per contest across 32 games played. Jelavic started 20 games for UK and finished with four double-figure scoring performances along with 12 outings of five-plus boards.

He started the season as a contributor off the bench as he found his footing in college basketball, but was thrust into the first five as Mark Pope grew confident in his impact — particularly as the Wildcats fought off slow starts — and kept his job the rest of the way.

“He’s becoming more comfortable in his own skin,” Pope said in February. “He’s become more comfortable with what we do and how we do it and how it looks and how it feels.”

Jelavic was a surprise commitment this time last season, deciding to join the Wildcats without a thorough recruiting process, saying he didn’t need to hear anything else after learning the winningest program in the sport’s history was interested. His addition came with many highs, particularly as a rebounder and low-post scorer, but with inconsistencies as a shooter and defender.

He said after the season he was excited to take what he learned from year one in the United States and put it toward real growth in year two as a junior.

“A lot of ups and downs, some months played good, some months didn’t even play. It was a lot of ups and downs and I think a player should always have a season like that, just to fight through the adversity sometimes,” he said after the season came to a close. “Making a place for himself and making him work even harder. I wanted to, of course, play better than I played this season — but it was my first season. I had some good experiences and I hope to have a great second year.”

For now, he’s exploring his options in the transfer portal for that second year, but tells KSR he is leaving the door open for a possible return.

Until then, he becomes the fifth Wildcat to go portaling, joining Jaland Lowe, Jasper Johnson, Brandon Garrison and Mo Dioubate.

