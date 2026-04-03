Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison will enter transfer portal

After two seasons of “BG Time” in Lexington, Brandon Garrison is ready for a fresh start in his final year of college basketball, entering the transfer portal and ending his fascinating career of highs and lows at Kentucky.

Coming in from Oklahoma State ahead of Mark Pope‘s first season with the Wildcats, Garrison averaged 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per contest in year one, then 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game in year two. He arrived as a former McDonald’s All-American oozing with potential, and showed it on occasion in his 71 outings in the blue and white, finishing with 11 double-figure performances and quite the highlight reel of dunks and defensive stops. Consistency was always the issue, though, unable to stack games for a long-term breakthrough.

He saved his best for last, though, going for 17 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in an 87-82 win vs. LSU to open the SEC Tournament, only to follow that up with a four-block outing in just nine minutes vs. Missouri the following day in Nashville. Garrison was brilliant to open the NCAA Tournament, too, going for 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in the overtime victory vs. Santa Clara.

“I always felt like BG was probably the best switching five man in the country. I mean, really, how many times have we talked about that? And tonight he got a chance to prove it,” Pope said after that March Madness win. “His discipline, his stance, his mobility, his ability to contest shots legal was brilliant. So it was an unbelievable performance by BG.”

Now, Garrison will see if he can tap into that star potential elsewhere, likely eyeing a starting opportunity in his final season of eligibility.

It wasn’t always perfect, but nobody can say they didn’t enjoy some BG Time when the big fella started feeling himself — even if it usually led to a turnover, bad foul or heat-check triple. The roller coaster was fun, but now it’s time to get off as it’s being relocated to another theme park.

Thanks for the memories, Brandon Garrison.