Kentucky forward Mo Dioubate will enter the transfer portal

Mo Dioubate will be one-and-done in Kentucky blue, the Alabama transfer deciding to re-enter the portal after a single season in Lexington. He previously spent two years in Tuscaloosa before making the intraconference move.

Dioubate averaged 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 21.6 minutes per contest as a Wildcat. He had 11 double-figure outings as a junior, including two of 20-plus and a pair of double-doubles. His best outings came in the team’s 72-60 win vs. Indiana (14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists) and the 89-84 overtime victory vs. Santa Clara in the NCAA Tournament (17 points, eight rebounds, three blocks).

He came to Kentucky averaging 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.0 minutes per game across 37 contests as a sophomore at Alabama.

“He brings so much intensity and physicality and brings so much to our team,” Mark Pope said of Dioubate following the team’s March Madness win over Santa Clara. “In a lot of ways, he has been the defensive emotional heart and soul of our group. When he’s great, we are great almost without fail. He bears a big burden on our team. Lucky he is with us.”

Very few players in college basketball match Dioubate’s physicality and toughness, the 6-7 forward single-handedly able to take games over on the glass and as a finisher inside. He brings an edge and talks trash while taking pride in guarding all five positions on the floor. On the flip side, he’s a non-shooter — although he finished the season making four of his last seven attempts from deep, to his credit — and tends to become a ball stopper when he’s got bucket-getting on the brain. The soon-to-be senior is a terrific talent and winning player, but is he the right fit for Pope at Kentucky going into a crucial season for the Wildcats? A clean break makes sense for both parties.

Time for a second and final trip through the transfer portal for Big Mo D. Best of luck to a fan-favorite as he looks for his next (and last) stop in college basketball.