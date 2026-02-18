LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Georgia

After losing at Florida, it’s time for Kentucky to get back on track. Tonight, the Cats will have to do it against a Georgia team desperate for a win. Follow KSR’s LIVE BLOG for all the sights and sounds from Rupp Arena as Kentucky hosts the Georgia Bulldogs (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).

After starting the season as one of the hottest teams in the country, Georgia has hit a wall in SEC play, losing five of the last six. The Bulldogs are headed toward the bubble in NCAA Tournament projections, making this a very big opportunity to reclaim momentum. They’ll have leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson back. He missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Blue Cain is second on the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game. Former Kentucky commit Somto Cyril leads the Bulldogs in rebounding, with 5.5 boards per game.

Both teams need this game for their resumes. Kentucky can’t afford to lose to another unranked opponent at home. Will the Cats take care of business? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Rupp Arena and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.

By: Tyler Thompson KSR Walk and Talk outside Rupp Arena What’s it like tonight outside Rupp Arena? Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan are about to go live and show you, thanks to our friends at Parlour Pizza.