LIVE BLOG: Kentucky vs. Georgia
After losing at Florida, it’s time for Kentucky to get back on track. Tonight, the Cats will have to do it against a Georgia team desperate for a win. Follow KSR’s LIVE BLOG for all the sights and sounds from Rupp Arena as Kentucky hosts the Georgia Bulldogs (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).
After starting the season as one of the hottest teams in the country, Georgia has hit a wall in SEC play, losing five of the last six. The Bulldogs are headed toward the bubble in NCAA Tournament projections, making this a very big opportunity to reclaim momentum. They’ll have leading scorer Jeremiah Wilkinson back. He missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. Blue Cain is second on the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game. Former Kentucky commit Somto Cyril leads the Bulldogs in rebounding, with 5.5 boards per game.
Both teams need this game for their resumes. Kentucky can’t afford to lose to another unranked opponent at home. Will the Cats take care of business? Refresh the feed below for updates, and KSR’s takes on the game from Rupp Arena and the couch. You can also join the conversation on the KSBoard Game Thread.
KSR Walk and Talk outside Rupp Arena02/17/2026 06:59:53 PM
What’s it like tonight outside Rupp Arena? Jack Pilgrim and Zack Geoghegan are about to go live and show you, thanks to our friends at Parlour Pizza.
How to Watch, Listen02/17/2026 09:01:18 AM
Tonight is the last 9 p.m. tip of the regular season. Rejoice! Helping matters is the fact that we’ll have Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw on the call. Get ready to count the KSR references.
- Tipoff: 9:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 117 or 191
Our game follows No. 16 North Carolina at NC State on ESPN, so be prepared to switch to ESPN News if the Tar Heels vs. the Wolfpack runs long. There are plenty of good games to keep us entertained until tipoff:
- 6:00 PM — Boston College at Florida State — ACC Network
- 6:30 PM — #1 Michigan at #7 Purdue — Peacock
- 7:00 PM — South Carolina at #12 Florida — SEC Network
- 7:00 PM — #16 North Carolina at NC State — ESPN
- 7:00 PM — #18 Saint Louis at Rhode Island — ESPN+
- 7:00 PM — #21 Louisville at SMU — ESPN2
- 7:00 PM — #22 Miami (OH) at Massachusetts — ESPN+
- 7:00 PM — TCU at UCF — ESPN+
- 8:00 PM — Virginia Tech at Miami — ACC Network
- 8:30 PM — UCLA at #15 Michigan State — Peacock
- 8:30 PM — #24 Wisconsin at Ohio State — FS1
- 9:00 PM — Georgia at Kentucky — ESPN
- 9:00 PM — LSU at Texas — SEC Network
- 9:00 PM — #9 Nebraska at Iowa — BTN
- 9:00 PM — Baylor at Kansas State — ESPN2
- 10:30 PM — Minnesota at Oregon — FS1
- 11:00 PM — #13 Texas Tech at Arizona State — ESPN2
