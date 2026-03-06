Kentucky gets run out of the gym in 87-64 loss to South Carolina in SEC Tournament

Kentucky won two games in the SEC Tournament, and making it three against the top seed in the event was going to be a tall task. South Carolina hasn’t played since Sunday’s contest with the Cats in Historic Memorial Coliseum, so they entered Friday’s game well-rested while Kentucky couldn’t quite say the same.

In the end, Kentucky fell 87-64 to the Gamecocks, ending their run in the SEC Tournament. The Cats will return to Lexington with a 23-10 overall record.

A win over South Carolina would have almost certainly ensured that Kentucky would host in the NCAA Tournament, but following the defeat, it remains uncertain if that will happen.

After one, Kentucky trailed 22-16. South Carolina’s Madina Okot has a menace, again, on the offensive glass and Kentucky struggled to get clean, good looks on the offensive end of the floor. Still, it was a close game all things considered. The Cats just needed to see some shots go through the net. But… that didn’t really happen.

South Carolina absolutely dominated the second quarter, outscoring Kentucky 22-11 in the period, and in all honesty, it felt even worse than that. Tessa Johnson started to find her stride from beyond the arc, and it was really The Gamecock Show as Daw Staley’s team led 44-27 at the break.

At one point in the third quarter, Kentucky trailed 59-33, their largest deficit of the season. Things didn’t really get much better, and for South Carolina, it didn’t matter who was letting it fly, it was going in. The defense had been so strong for Kentucky all season long had crumbled as the Cats trailed 68-45 at the end of the frame.

From there — as it was practically all game — it was a Gamecock party. Kentucky had fallen flat after playing three games in just as many days. After keeping it close with South Carolina on Sunday, it was too tall of a task for them to replicate that on Friday.

Now that Kentucky’s run in the SEC Tournament is over, we’ll have to wait and see where Kentucky ends up on Selection Sunday, which is on March 15th at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.