Kentucky gets second top five win of season in 63-57 win over Oklahoma

Both Kentucky and Oklahoma entered Sunday’s matchup off a loss, so you knew both teams were looking to get back on the right foot with a statement win. Without Teonni Key, getting a win over the Sooners would be tough, but certainly not impossible. No team is perfect after all. Well, except for the teams that have gone undefeated anyway.

Kentucky ended up getting their second top five victory of the season on their home court, beating Oklahoma 63-57 to move to 16-2 (3-1 SEC) on the year.

The Cats started the game ice-cold, shooting just 4-15 (27%) from the field and 0-5 from three-point range in the first quarter. Things were actually going well defensively, but that was the case for both teams. Kentucky couldn’t just out-athlete the Sooners like they could a lot of teams. It was 17-11 Oklahoma through one.

That would have seem like the perfect time for Oklahoma to run away with the game, but instead, Kentucky made a run in the second quarter. Tonie Morgan, Amelia Hassett and Kaelyn Carroll made some shots to put Kentucky right back in the mix. Just like that, it was 34 apiece at the break.

Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers brought out her physicality in the third quarter, bumping anyone she could around in the post and after she practically shoved Clara Strack and didn’t get a flagrant foul after a review, Memorial was about to erupt with anger. Kentucky channeled that energy into a five-point lead to end the period. With 10 minutes left to go in regulation, it was 49-44 Kentucky.

Kentucky would find a way to hang on and capture the win, again, their second top five dub of the season.

The next time Kentucky will suit up will be on Thursday against 12-6 (0-3 SEC) Florida. Last season, Kentucky beat the Gators 71-55 on the road. The Cats got up 41-19 at the half and sort of coasted their way to a win. Thursday’s matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.