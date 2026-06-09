Kentucky is getting a 'bona fide top 10' talent in new commit Ryan Hampton

Ryan Hampton‘s commitment to Kentucky was a massive win for Mark Pope and his staff. The Wildcats locked down Hampton early, providing a strong foundation for the 2027 recruiting class in the process. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard, who does not plan to reclassify to 2026, is considered one of the top players in his cycle.

But what exactly is Kentucky getting in Hampton? The Next Gen Hoops podcast, hosted by Ani Umana, broke it down on Monday. Umana was joined by Rivals’ Joe Tipton and Jamie Shaw, who gave the Big Blue Nation reason to be excited about the rising high school senior.

“With Ryan Hampton, what you’re getting is a downhill, paint-touch type of guard,” Shaw, the Senior National Basketball Recruiting Analyst at Rivals, said. “Somebody who has the ball in his hands, somebody who creates his advantages by aggressively attacking the front of the rim. He puts the pressure on the defense, collapses them that way, and tries to get to the basket. Tries to get easy buckets at the free-throw line and all that.”

Mark Pope lands his 1st top-10 high school commitment.



No. 6 Ryan Hampton 👀



Positional size.⁰Gets downhill.⁰Lives in the paint & puts pressure on defenses.



Efficiency is trending upward & the long-term ceiling remains intriguing.



Is he Pope's biggest recruiting win yet? pic.twitter.com/k6rLQHJa6y — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) June 8, 2026

Shaw says that Hampton is wired to score the basketball. He has high upside as a big scoring guard who can get to the rim at will. Hampton began his AAU season with LivOn on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 23.3 points per game across seven games with the program. He didn’t shoot the ball all that well, though. That changed a bit once he made the move to the EYBL’s Nightrydas team and was surrounded by better overall talent.

Hampton has averaged 21 points per game in four outings with Nightrydas, shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep. He’s been able to get to the free-throw line no matter which team he’s been on, too. He’s shooting 78.9 percent from the stripe on 9.9 attempts per contest in EYBL play. Hampton has coupled that with 6.3 rebounds per game.

There’s a reason he’s ranked No. 6 in the 2027 class by Rivals.

“Bona fide Top 10 guy across the board,” Shaw added. “And somebody who remains there because of the scoring upside that he has.”

Hampton’s decision came down to Kentucky and LSU, Tipton says. The Wildcats and Tigers were the schools watching him most during the live period. Despite UK offering Hampton later than others, Pope and Co. went all-in on him once the scholarship was extended in April. With Hampton locked down, Kentucky can now look to build around him. Tipton mentioned the likes of Marcus Spears Jr. (Hampton’s cousin), CJ Rosser, Reese Alston, and Adan Diggs as targets UK will continue pursuing.